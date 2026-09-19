Gujarat: Special Train Begins Between Asarva, Khedbrahma For Bhadarvi Poonam Fair

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Sep 19 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway has started a daily unreserved special train between Asarva and Khedbrahma to facilitate travel for devotees attending the Bhadarvi Poonam fair, with the service beginning Saturday and continuing until October 1.

The Bhadarvi Poonam fair is a seven-day religious festival held at the Ambika Mataji Temple (known as Mini Ambaji) in Khedbrahma in Gujarat's Sabarkantha, running from September 18 to September 25.

The special train has been introduced following a representation made by Sabarkantha MP Shobhana Baraiya and Ahmedabad West MP Dinesh Makwana to Ahmedabad Divisional Railway Manager Ved Prakash for additional rail connectivity during the fair.

Thousands of devotees travel to Khedbrahma during the Bhadarvi Poonam period to attend religious events and offer prayers.

The special service will operate in both directions every day during the period. Train No. 09405, the Asarva-Khedbrahma Special, will depart from Asarva at 9:35 a.m. and reach Khedbrahma at 12:10 p.m.

It will halt at Naroda from 9:43 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Himmatnagar from 10:58 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Vadali from 11:40 a.m. to 11:42 a.m.

In the return direction, Train No. 09406, the Khedbrahma-Asarva Special, will leave Khedbrahma at 3:35 p.m. and reach Asarva at 6:10 p.m.

It will halt at Vadali from 3:43 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., Himmatnagar from 4:23 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. and Naroda from 5:23 p.m. to 5:25 p.m. The train will be operated with an eight-coach MEMU rake, with all coaches designated as unreserved second class.

The service will halt at Naroda, Himmatnagar and Vadali stations in both directions. The Bhadarvi Poonam fair is held in Khedbrahma and attracts devotees for religious observances and darshan.

The special service is intended to provide an additional public transport option for passengers travelling to and from the fair during the 13-day operating period.

Passengers can check train timings, stoppages and other detailed information on the official railway website.