Home, Office And On-The-Go: UGREEN's New Charging Tech For Apple Fans

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) With Apple's new iPhone line-up now official, attention turns to everything that goes around it. UGREEN is answering with the latest MagFlow and Nexode series, built around the Apple ecosystem to deliver cooler, faster and safer power at home, at the desk and on the move. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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All-in-One Qi2 Magnetic Charging for Apple Devices

Built around the idea that fast charging shouldn't mean extra heat, the MagFlow Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand 25W delivers Qi2 25W with active cooling, staying near-silent where conventional solutions throttle. It charges iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch at once, with a real-time display and a multi-angle rotating stand.

The MagFlow Air Magnetic Power Bank packs 10,000mAh and premium ATL cells into a slim body, delivering Qi2 25W wireless and up to 45W PD wired output through a built-in USB-C cable. Layered safety protection and airline carry-on compliance suit it to travel.(A 15W option is also available.)

Compact Power, Built for the Apple Ecosystem

The Nexode Air 65W Charger slips into a pocket yet holds a 65W Max under heavy loads, with a premium in-hand feel and temperature-controlled protection. Its output is enough to charge a MacBook Air, alongside iPhone, iPad and AirPods.

The Nexode Pro Mini Power Bank 10000mAh 45W charges three devices at once, with a smart display showing each port's output, and refills in around two hours at 35W.

As Apple opens a new iPhone era, UGREEN's MagFlow and Nexode series deliver charging solutions specifically for Apple users with innovative vision.

Price and Availability

The UGREEN MagFlow and Nexode series are now available in Amazon KSA, Amazon UAE, noon KSA, and noon UAE:

MagFlow Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand 25W (SAR599; AED599)

MagFlow Air Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 25W (SAR329; AED329)

MagFlow Air Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 15W (SAR289; AED289)

Nexode Air 65W Charger (SAR129; AED139)

Nexode Pro Mini Power Bank 45W 10000mAh (SAR219; AED219)

About UGREEN:

UGREEN is a leading global consumer technology company. Since its founding in 2012, UGREEN has upheld its core values of being user-centric, sincere, and dedicated. With a global presence under the renowned“UGREEN” brand, its business covers over 180 countries and regions, serving more than 300 million users.