Azerbaijan Awards Isgandar Javadov With President's Honorary Diploma

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Isgandar Javadov has been awarded the "Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" for his long-standing, effective work in the development and promotion of Azerbaijani football.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyah signed the relevant decree.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Javadov was born in Baku in August 1956. He is a Soviet footballer of Azerbaijani descent and one of the most renowned figures in the history of Azerbaijani football. He primarily played as a forward.

Javadov began his football career at the age of 14. Prior to taking up football, he had practiced gymnastics and wrestling. In his youth, he was initially rejected by Neftchi-one of Azerbaijan's major football clubs-due to his short stature. Nevertheless, he attracted attention with his skills and went on to play for the Sumgayit-based Khazar and Baku-based Avtomobilchi teams.

In 1977, Javadov made his debut for the Neftchi PFC first team. He quickly established himself as one of the team's key players. He served as Neftchi's captain from 1979 to 1986. He was distinguished by his speed, technique, ball control, and active presence in the attack.

He played for Dynamo Moscow during the 1982–1983 seasons. During this period, he made two appearances and scored one goal in the UEFA Cup. He had hoped that his stint with Dynamo Moscow would help him earn a spot on the USSR national team; however, this did not materialize, and he returned to Neftchi in 1984. During the final years of his playing career, he played for the Moldovan club Nistru (now Zimbru Chișinău) and retired from professional football in 1989.

Javadov is one of the most renowned footballers produced by Azerbaijani football during the Soviet era. He left a significant mark on the history of Neftchi PFC, served as the team's captain, and is remembered as a player who earned great respect among Azerbaijani football fans.