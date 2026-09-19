Seva Sankalp Abhiyan: Gujarat Dy CM Sanghavi Joins Youth In Sports, Flags Off Bike Rally Towards Dahod

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 19 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Saturday joined students in playing football, handball and tug of war at KJ Institute of Technology (KJIT) College in Savli as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', before flagging off a bike rally of more than 500 youth towards Dahod.

Sanghavi participated in the sporting activities alongside students and youth at the college campus, encouraging them to take part in sports.

The programme was held as the Seva Yatra, organised to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public service journey, passed through the area.

Speaking during the programme, Sanghavi said sports help improve physical fitness while also developing team spirit, the ability to face challenges and leadership qualities among young people.

"The sporting spirit being fostered among Gujarat's youth through initiatives such as 'Fit India' and 'Khel Mahakumbh' was contributing to nation-building," he said.

After the sporting activities, Sanghavi flagged off the bike rally with more than 500 youth participating in the Seva Yatra.

The rally resumed its journey from the KJIT College campus and proceeded towards the Dahod route.

The 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' is being organised in connection with the 25 years of PM Modi's public service journey.

The bike rally is part of the Seva Yatra being undertaken by youth as part of the campaign.

The programme brought together the sporting activities involving students and the onward journey of the service-oriented youth participating in the bike rally, which continued towards Dahod after the flag-off.

The motorcycle yatra is part of a twin-route Seva Yatra between Vadnagar and Varanasi, launched on September 17 to mark PM Modi's 25 years in public life.

Around 1,000 volunteers are participating in the two routes, with the yatras involving about 500 motorcycles and passing through 10 states, 193 districts and 1,159 villages over a total distance of around 40,000 km.

The campaign is scheduled to continue until October 7.