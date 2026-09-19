Tukaram Mundhe Warns FDA Officials Against Negligence, Corruption

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner, Tukaram Mundhe, on Saturday issued a stern warning to department officials and staff against dereliction of duty, negligence, and compromising during enforcement operations.

Since taking charge as FDA Commissioner, Mundhe has spearheaded statewide crackdowns on adulterated food products. The administration has conducted widespread raids targeting adulterated paneer, milk, and sweets, sub-standard food at hotels and restaurants, as well as the illegal sale of gutkha.

Speaking in an interview with Marathi TV channel, Mundhe clarified his zero-tolerance stance toward non-performing or corrupt personnel within the department.

When asked if action against slack or compromising FDA officers could be expected soon, Mundhe stated that enforcement would be immediate rather than delayed.

"There is no reason to show sympathy to anyone indulging in negligence or compromise," he said. "Action will be taken both for doing wrong work and for failing to do duty properly," he added.

Highlighting a recent early-morning operation coordinated directly from the Commissioner's office, he noted that local officials would also face accountability for illegal activities occurring within their jurisdictions.

"Our team reached the site at 4:00 a.m. to execute the raid. However, local officers will be held responsible as well-why did they fail to notice these activities happening under their watch?" Mundhe remarked.

He added that transport operators and dealers are equally responsible alongside Food Business Operators (FBOs).

Addressing concerns over whether FDA officers have attempted to make compromises during raids, Mundhe confirmed receiving specific complaints.

"I have received complaints and initiated vigilance inquiries. Proposals for action against certain officers have already been submitted, particularly regarding dereliction of duty," he explained.

"A bonafide mistake can be understood, but deliberate misconduct will not be forgiven." Mundhe revealed that he has formally requested Maharashtra state government Intelligence and vigilance agencies-both verbally and in writing-to increase surveillance on FDA personnel to prevent any misuse of authority during ongoing drives.