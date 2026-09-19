Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Package, Extending US Iran Sanctions Through 2031

The legislation, signed on September 18, combines tougher economic measures against Moscow with the renewal of the Iran Sanctions Act of 1996, which was due to expire at the end of 2026. The extension preserves a key pillar of U.S. sanctions policy against Iran through 2031.

According to the Associated Press, Trump agreed to sign the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill after lawmakers included the provision extending Iran sanctions. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the bill's leading supporters, said the White House worked closely with Congress to finalize the legislation and described it as an important tool for maintaining pressure on both Russia and Iran.

The new law expands sanctions on Russian officials, financial institutions and the so-called shadow fleet of oil tankers that Moscow has used to continue exporting energy despite Western restrictions. U.S. lawmakers say the measures are intended to reduce Russia's ability to finance its military campaign in Ukraine.

The legislation also authorizes the Trump administration to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on imports from countries that continue purchasing significant volumes of Russian oil or natural gas. However, exemptions are available for countries that import less than 15 percent of their natural gas from Russia and have taken substantial steps to reduce their dependence on Russian energy.

The Iran provision extends sanctions first enacted in 1996, which target investments and activities linked to Iran's energy sector. The renewal keeps existing restrictions in force without creating a new sanctions regime, ensuring the measures remain legally effective beyond their scheduled expiration at the end of this year.

The sanctions package received broad bipartisan support in Congress, passing the Senate by 86 votes to 11 and the House of Representatives by 262 votes to 159 before being sent to Trump's desk.

The measure comes as Washington continues to tighten economic pressure on Russia over the Ukraine war while maintaining sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, missile development and regional activities. U.S. officials have described the legislation as part of a broader strategy to strengthen American leverage on both countries.

The renewed sanctions are expected to remain a central element of U.S. foreign policy toward Iran and Russia, while giving the administration additional authority to target entities accused of helping Moscow circumvent international restrictions.