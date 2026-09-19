MADD Canada Unveils New Prince Edward Island Provincial Memorial Monument Honouring Victims Of Alcohol- And Drug-Related Crashes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Sept. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, MADD Canada will unveil its new Prince Edward Island (PEI) Provincial Memorial Monument, creating a permanent place to remember victims of alcohol- and drug-related crashes. The monument, engraved with the names of 12 victims, is located at Joseph A. Ghiz Memorial Park.

The Prince Edward Island Provincial Memorial Monument is an artistic representation of PEI. As visitors move around the monument, the shape of the Island gradually breaks apart into disconnected pieces before coming together again. The design symbolizes how the sudden and needless loss of a loved one can tear families and communities apart, while also representing the strength found when people come together to share in grief, honour innocent victims taken too soon, and support one another.

For the families, today's unveiling is an opportunity to publicly honour their loved ones and ensure their names are remembered. The ceremony will include a candlelight vigil for the victims, followed by the first public viewing of the monument.

“Every name on this Monument represents a person who was loved, a family that was changed forever and a community that continues to carry the loss,” said Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President of MADD Canada.“This monument is a place to remember those we have lost, but it is also a powerful reminder of why we must continue working to stop impaired driving, an entirely preventable crime.”

“For families who have lost loved ones in alcohol-or drug-related crashes, having a permanent place to honour them can be deeply meaningful,” said Steve Sullivan, CEO of MADD Canada.“We are very pleased that the PEI Provincial Memorial Monument is finally unveiled. We know families have been waiting for this moment, and MADD Canada is grateful to everyone who helped make this Monument possible, including the Government of PEI and the City of Charlottetown. We are honoured to stand with families and community members today as we remember the 12 innocent victims whose lives were taken far too soon.”

Special guests will be attending the unveiling ceremony including MADD Canada National President, Tanya Hansen Pratt; Cst. Stephen Duggan, Vice-Chair MADD Canada National Board; Philip Brown, Mayor of Charlottetown; The Honourable Zack Bell, Minister of Economic Development, Trade, and Artificial Intelligence; The Honourable Jill Burridge, Minister of Finance, Responsible for PEILCC and PEICMC; Superintendent Kevin Lewis, Chief Superintendent of L Division RCMP; and Representative, Charlottetown Police Services. MADD Canada CEO, Steve Sullivan, and MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, Dawn Regan will also be in attendance.

Since 2009, MADD Canada has established memorial monuments for victims of alcohol-and drug-related crashes in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Quebec, Ontario and now, PEI. Efforts are currently underway to establish a memorial monument in British Columbia.

For more information on how MADD Canada supports victims and survivors of impaired driving, click here.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims and survivors of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit .

For more information, contact:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ...