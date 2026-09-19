Cashew-Almond Row Erupts At Maha Drought Meet, Fadnavis Calls For Sensitivity

MENAFN - IANS) Nanded/Nagpur, Sep 19 (IANS) A massive political controversy has erupted in Maharashtra on Saturday after a video went viral on social media showing ministers, leaders and senior officials consuming cashews and almonds during an official drought review meeting in Nanded.

The incident occurred at the District Planning Hall, where officials had gathered to assess the severe agricultural crisis and crop loss across Marathwada, triggering widespread public outrage over the administration's apathy toward struggling farmers.

Speaking to the media in Nagpur, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis acknowledged the customary administrative practices involved in such situations while stressing the need for greater empathy during times of crisis.

"It is a standard administrative protocol to provide dry fruits during official meetings. No one does this intentionally to mock the drought situation. However, the administration must keep ground realities in mind and act with greater sensitivity. Such practices should be avoided under these circumstances," he noted.

Shiv Sena Minister Sanjay Shirsat, who was absent from the meeting due to prior commitments, shifted the accountability to bureaucratic arrangements.

"I did not attend as I had pre-scheduled engagements, and Agriculture Minister Datta Bhaarne was handling the responsibilities alongside the attending officers. It is the officials who arrange cashews and almonds, but elected representatives end up facing public criticism. I will issue strict directives to the divisional commissioner regarding this matter."

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar launched a scathing attack on the government, accusing it of a lack of seriousness regarding the severe drought conditions.

"While the drought crisis across the state is extremely grave, the government shows zero seriousness and is busy relishing cashews and almonds. The state government must immediately convene a special legislative assembly session to address the drought and offer concrete relief to farmers."

In response to the dry spell, crop failure, and impending water shortages, Fadnavis outlined several emergency relief steps initiated by the state government.

"Cabinet ministers have been assigned to conduct ground-level reviews in their respective districts. Preliminary reviews and loss assessments (panchnamas) will be finalised within a week to expedite financial assistance. Process for the loan waiver is progressing rapidly; three beneficiary lists have already been published, and the remaining lists are being compiled on priority,” he said.

“Leveraging planning under the fodder development program launched in response to the El Nino threat, fodder and drinking water are being arranged for heavily affected zones," the CM said.

Fadnavis further stated that to help save standing crops, the state is providing extra electricity to farmers during evening hours, even in single-phase supply zones where wells still hold water. He added that water reserves in major reservoirs are being strictly reserved for drinking purposes to prevent shortages, especially in areas dependent on smaller, depleted dams.