Disha Salian's Father To Visit Aaditya Thackeray's Home For Defamation

'Power of Common Man': Salian's Father to Serve Notice at Thackeray's Home

Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, has said that he plans to visit Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's residence in Mumbai in connection with the ongoing investigation into his daughter's death. Satish Salian said he and his lawyer are scheduled to reach Thackeray's residence at 4 pm. He said the visit is related to a legal notice over what he described as defamation.

Speaking about the visit, he said they wanted to show the“power of the common man”.“We have scheduled our arrival there (Aaditya Thackeray's residence) for 4:00 PM; we are going because my lawyer is being threatened, told that he cannot practice law,” he told ANI.

“We intend to show them the power of the common man and demonstrate what we are capable of. We intend to serve a notice concerning the defamation committed against me. Whether they accept the notice or not is up to them. We will do what we have to do. If they accept it, fine; if not, we will send it later through the court...” he added.

Thackeray Denies Allegations, Calls it 'Character Assassination'

Aaditya Thackeray had earlier denied knowing Disha Salian. In a post that he shared on X, Thackeray said he had“never met” her and described the repeated linking of his name to the case as an“evidence-free” attempt at character assassination. He also said the fresh investigation should continue without what he called political distractions. "Let's cut through the noise and talk facts, once again: I have never met or known Disha Salian. Linking my name to this tragic case constantly is a deliberate, evidence-free attempt at character assassination by a few individuals with clear political and personal motives, for almost 6 years," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader wrote.

Fresh CBI Probe Underway

This comes amid a fresh CBI investigation into the death of Disha Salian, who worked as actor Sushant Singh Rajput's manager. Salian died in Mumbai in June 2020 after falling from a building. Her death was initially recorded as an accidental death case. The Bombay High Court has since directed a fresh probe by the CBI.

Sena (UBT) Leader Dismisses Move as 'Publicity Stunt'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve reacted to Satish Salian's statement and questioned the process of serving a legal notice. Calling the move a“publicity stunt”, Danve said,“Serving a notice is the duty of the court registrar; it is not the job of a lawyer or the complainant. This is all just a charade and a publicity stunt.”

FIR Names Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty, and Others

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, September 14, registered an FIR in connection with the death of Salian following a direction from the Bombay High Court for a thorough probe into the case. Advocate Nilesh Ojha, who is representing Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, on Monday, said that the FIR registered by the CBI includes the names of Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, Rohan Roy, Rhea Chakraborty, Param Bir Singh, among others, Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi, then DCP Vishal Thakur, the PI of Malwani police station, members of the SIT, a doctor and a chemical analyst.

Salian, who had worked as Sushant Singh Rajput's manager, died in Mumbai in June 2020 after falling from a building. Her death was initially recorded as an accidental death case.

The CBI is now carrying out a fresh investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)