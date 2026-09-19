DUSU Polls: BJP, ABVP Losing Is Rejection By Students, Says Arun Hooda

Former Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president and Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) leader Arun Hooda on Saturday asserted that the student union election is not a close contest; instead, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) losing the elections is a decisive rejection by the student community. Speaking to ANI amid the ongoing counting of votes for the DUSU central panel, Hooda said, "It is not a neck-and-neck contest; the BJP and ABVP are losing. This is the consequence of their actions. They told so many lies. What about the promise of 200,000 jobs for the youth, new educational courses, or hostels? Where is the fee waiver? Where is the security for female students? That is why the country's youth are voting against the BJP and PM Modi today...the BJP is losing. Either NSUI will win, or the independent candidate will."

Dramatic Vote Counting Unfolds

Hooda's remarks come as the counting of votes entered a dramatic phase at the conclusion of Round 14, with NSUI candidate Vijay Meena securing 16,107 votes, leading his nearest rival, ABVP's Yash Dabas (16,106 votes), by a razor-thin margin of just a single vote. In the Vice President's race, Independent contender Dipanshu Shokeen consolidated a massive lead with 21,247 votes, running well ahead of ABVP's Ishu Maurya with 10,920 votes and NSUI's Virr Chatrath with 4,911 votes. In the Secretary contest, the ABVP maintained a significant advantage, with its candidate Riya Chhawdi securing 13,737 votes against NSUI's Namrata Chaudhary, who trailed with 10,641 votes. The Joint Secretary race saw the NSUI surge to the front as Gopal Choudhary led the tally with 11,222 votes, ahead of ABVP's Lakshay Raj Singh with 10,589 votes and Vishesh Yadav with 10,405 votes.

Election Details and Turnout

Counting for the DUSU polls is underway in the Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium, North Campus, amid heightened security arrangements across Delhi University. A total of 20 candidates representing major student organisations, including ABVP, NSUI, and the alliance of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI), contested the elections. According to the final provisional candidate list, seven candidates were in the fray for the post of President, five for Vice-President, four for Secretary, and four for Joint Secretary. Polling for the DUSU elections concluded on Friday after voting was conducted in two phases across 52 polling centres in Delhi University. A total voter turnout of 40.46 per cent was recorded, the highest in the last three years. Last year, the turnout stood at 39.5 per cent.

ABVP Claims College-Level Victories

Ahead of the announcement of the final results, ABVP has claimed victories in several college-level elections. The organisation won all four key posts at Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Sri Aurobindo College (Morning), Dr BR Ambedkar College, Bharati College and Shivaji College. (ANI)

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