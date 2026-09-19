MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) 01 Quantum Inc. Announces Appointment of New CFO

September 17, 2026 7:57 AM EDT | Source: 01 Quantum Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01 Quantum" or the "Company") one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey Kilborn as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kilborn brings extensive capital markets experience supporting public company reporting, governance, and investor communication. He was most recently the CFO & VP Corporate Development at Atlas Salt Inc. (TSX-V:SALT), which raised over $25 million of capital during his tenure. In his role as CFO, he will oversee financial reporting and serve as the Company's primary interface with capital markets as 01 Quantum advances commercialization of its post-quantum cryptography (PQC) technologies. Mr. Kilborn replaces Brian Stringer who is retiring from his role as CFO and will remain with the Company in an advisory capacity.

Executive Commentary

Andrew Cheung, Founder and CEO, stated, "Jeff is joining 01 Quantum at an important point in the Company's evolution. His combination of public company leadership, capital markets experience and corporate development expertise makes him an excellent addition to our executive team. As we continue to build our post-quantum cybersecurity business and pursue new opportunities, Jeff's experience will be instrumental in supporting our growth and strengthening our engagement with the capital markets. I want to thank Brian for his incredibly dedicated service as CFO and for continuing to support the Company in an advisory capacity during this transition. With our expanded business development bench and new partnerships with system integrators, we are positioned to accelerate adoption across enterprise customers and governments, including defence organizations, where AI security and PQC are becoming mission-critical priorities. The demand for quantum-safe security is rising quickly, and I believe our team is ready to lead that shift."

William Train, Chairman of the Board of Directors, added, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Brian for his years of dedicated service to 01 Quantum. Brian has been a trusted member of our leadership team and has made significant contributions to the Company throughout his tenure. His professionalism, commitment and deep knowledge of the Company have been greatly valued by the Board and management team. We wish Brian all the very best as he begins this next chapter."

Brian Stringer stated, "I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished and of the Company we have built. It has been a privilege to work alongside Andrew, the Board and the entire 01 Quantum team. As I prepare for retirement, I believe 01 Quantum is entering one of the most exciting periods in its history, with significant opportunities ahead in post-quantum cybersecurity and AI. I am very pleased to welcome Jeff as my successor and am confident that his experience and leadership will serve the Company well as it enters its next phase of growth."

Grant of Stock Options

The Company's Board of Directors approved the grant of 400,000 stock options to an executive to purchase up to 400,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.47 per share. The options were granted on September 11, 2026, pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The options have a term of four years expiring on September 11, 2030 and vest in four equal tranches of 100,000 on March 11, 2027, September 11, 2027, March 11, 2028 and September 11, 2028.

Market Outlook

01 Quantum continues to advance its mission of delivering quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions that help organizations prepare for the coming transition in global security standards. According to Emergen Research, a market research and strategic consulting partner, the global post-quantum cryptography market was valued at US$310 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.89 billion by 2034, representing a 25.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) (Emergen Research, Post-Quantum Cryptography Market Report ). With a strengthened leadership team, expanded commercial partnerships, and accelerating demand for PQC technologies, the Company is positioned to execute on its strategy and support customers navigating the shift to quantum-safe infrastructure.

About 01 Quantum Inc .

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), developing technologies designed to protect digital systems against emerging quantum computing threats. The Company's IronCAPTM and supporting technologies are integrated into its PQC solutions, enabling applications across security sensitive environments including digital assets, AI systems, email security, and enterprise infrastructure. IronCAPTM technologies are patent protected in the U.S.A. by patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833.

For more information, visit the Company's website at .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the expansion of the Company's product lineup, the timing of commercialization of the Company's technologies, the success of the Company's strategic alliances, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology and the potential licensing of the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management`s Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.