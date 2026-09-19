Philippines' Immigration Expediting Deployment Of Body-Worn Cameras For Airport Personnel

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MANILA, Sept 19 (NNN-PNA) -- The Philippines' Bureau of Immigration (BI) is fast-tracking the deployment of body-worn cameras with voice-recording capability for all officers assigned at airports as part of measures to strengthen accountability, transparency and monitoring of immigration operations.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said they are targeting to equip their airport officers by the end of October, the Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported.

“This is not only about documenting our officers' transactions. The body-worn cameras will strengthen accountability, transparency, and monitoring and serve as a deterrent against any personnel who may attempt to abuse their position,” Viado said in a news release Friday.

The measure comes amid the ongoing internal investigation into the attempted departure of a potential victim of human trafficking and illegal recruitment at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Parañaque City on September 12.

The BI terminated the services of one job order employee and relieved two immigration officers from their airport assignments, one of whom has been arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Viado said the administrative actions are separate from the determination of any criminal liability, which will depend on the findings of the NBI.

The probe will also determine who assisted or attended to the passenger from the time she entered the terminal until she reached the immigration area, including whether any personnel may have facilitated her immigration clearance.

The BI is likewise examining whether other airport personnel, including from other stakeholders, may have had involvement in or knowledge of the circumstances.

“We need to establish the complete timeline of the incident and identify everyone who may have had contact with or assisted the passenger inside the terminal. Given the circumstances, our investigation cannot be limited to what happened at the immigration counter alone,” the BI chief said.

“We will not allow the wrongdoing of a few to undermine the hard-earned accomplishments and credibility of the Bureau. I strongly warn all BI personnel: do not abuse your position and do not engage in illegal activities. We will take firm action against anyone found to have violated the law or abused their authority.”

--NNN-PNA