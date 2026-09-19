Azerbaijan Expands Green Energy Projects In Aghdara

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

In line with instructions from President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan's AzerEnerji is implementing major energy projects in the Aghdara district, further strengthening the region's electricity infrastructure.

Two hydropower plants, the 8.2 MW Chardagli-1 and 6.8 MW Chardagli-2, are being constructed along the section of the Tartarchay River passing through Aghdara. As part of the projects, water intake facilities and powerhouse buildings are being constructed for both plants, while a total of 11.4 kilometers of diversion pipelines, each with a diameter of 2,400 millimeters, are being laid across challenging mountainous terrain.

According to AzerEnerji, the 10.4 MW Hasanriz Hydropower Plant in Aghdara is also being reconstructed in line with modern standards. At the same time, the existing 110/35/10 kV Hasanriz substation is being dismantled and fully rebuilt using the latest digital technologies.

The upgraded substation is expected to improve the reliability of electricity supplies to consumers, including industrial facilities, while ensuring the secure and uninterrupted transmission of electricity generated by the Sarsang and other hydropower plants in the region to Azerbaijan's national power grid.

Earlier, as part of efforts to strengthen the region's energy infrastructure, a 42-kilometer, 110 kV double-circuit Kalbajar-Hasanriz transmission line was constructed between Kalbajar and Aghdara. Its connection to the 110 kV transmission line coming from the direction of Shusha has created a reliable, stable and flexible circular power supply system for the Karabakh region.

In addition, a new 14.7 MW Gozlukorpu Hydropower Plant has been built in Aghdara. The facility was inaugurated in January this year in the presence of President Ilham Aliyev.

The ongoing projects are positioning Aghdara alongside Kalbajar and Lachin, which are emerging as green energy hubs in the East Zangazur economic region. The development of renewable energy capacity is strengthening the region's energy security while supporting the reconstruction and economic development of Karabakh.