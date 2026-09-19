Luxembourg Airport Temporarily Halts Operations Over Drone Activity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Reuters reported this.

The suspension on Friday was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers, crews, airport staff and aircraft, the airport administration said.

The airport provided no details about the origin of the drones or who was operating them.

Although flights have resumed, some delays and disruptions are possible as airlines and airport partners work to restore normal operations.

Luxembourg Airport, the main hub for national carrier Luxair, said it was continuing to monitor the situation in cooperation with the relevant authorities.

Poland steps up airspace defense in response to Russian attacks near border

As reported by Ukrinform, on Thursday, Poland temporarily suspended operations at airports in Lublin and Rzeszów as Polish fighter jets were scrambled in response to Russian drone attacks on western Ukraine.