MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook.

“This result is the product of the daily combat work of strike-drone operators, reconnaissance units, counter-battery warfare specialists, missile forces and artillery personnel, as well as service members of other components of Ukraine's Defense Forces,” the General Staff emphasized.

Russia loses another 1,520 troops, 11 air defense systems in war against Ukraine over past day

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian military personnel losses have exceeded 300,000 since the beginning of 2026.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine