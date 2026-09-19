Ukraine's Defense Forces Destroy Over 50,000 Russian Artillery Systems
“This result is the product of the daily combat work of strike-drone operators, reconnaissance units, counter-battery warfare specialists, missile forces and artillery personnel, as well as service members of other components of Ukraine's Defense Forces,” the General Staff emphasized.Read also: Russia loses another 1,520 troops, 11 air defense systems in war against Ukraine over past day
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian military personnel losses have exceeded 300,000 since the beginning of 2026.
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
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