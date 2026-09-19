HVAC Comfort Inc. Furnace & AC, Leading HVAC Company In Southfield, Acquires David's Heating And Cooling To Expand Service Throughout Oakland County

MENAFN - GetNews)HVAC Comfort Inc. Furnace & AC, a leading HVAC company in Southfield, Michigan, has acquired the David's Heating and Cooling business to expand access to professional heating and cooling services throughout Oakland County. HVAC Comfort Inc. serves homeowners throughout Southfield and surrounding communities by providing them with dependable and professional heating and cooling services. They provide furnace and air conditioning solutions that are designed to keep homes comfortable throughout Michigan's changing seasons. The acquisition of David's Heating and Cooling brings together two local HVAC service providers and allows HVAC Comfort Inc to extend its service area and volume while continuing to provide the responsive, customer-focused service its clients have come to expect and rely on.

The acquisition of David's Heating and Cooling represents another step in HVAC Comfort Inc's continued mission to expand its services throughout Oakland County. By expanding its service capabilities and customer base, the company can serve more homeowners who need dependable heating and cooling services for various HVAC needs, including:



Routine maintenance

Unexpected repairs

System replacements Other home comfort needs

HVAC Comfort Inc has been developing and providing its services in the HVAC industry since 1998. The trained and professional technicians at HVAC Comfort Inc work with a variety of brands and models of heating and cooling systems and provide services that are intended to address both immediate equipment problems and the long-term performance of residential HVAC systems.

Bringing HVAC Services to More Oakland County Homeowners

Michigan homeowners depend on their heating and cooling equipment through every season, and each type of system handles different seasonal conditions. Furnaces must be ready for freezing winter temperatures to keep homes and plumbing warm, while air conditioning systems provide cooling relief during hot and humid summer weather.

Through its acquisition of David's Heating and Cooling, HVAC Comfort Inc can build on its existing local presence in Southfield and expand throughout Oakland County, which will make its services accessible to a broader group of homeowners.

For current HVAC Comfort Inc customers, the acquisition reflects the company's continued investment in its ability to serve local communities. For customers who previously relied on David's Heating and Cooling, they don't have to worry about finding a new company, as becoming part of the HVAC Comfort Inc service network provides access to the company's broad range of heating, cooling, and indoor air quality solutions.

The goal is to create a smooth continuation of dependable local HVAC service while giving more households access to experienced technicians and additional home comfort options.

Heating and Furnace Services for Oakland County Homes

A dependable furnace is very important during Michigan's colder months. HVAC Comfort Inc provides various furnace services for homeowners who need help keeping their heating equipment operating properly or determining when an older system should be replaced.

The company's heating services include:



Furnace inspections

Furnace repairs

New furnace installations

Replacements Ongoing maintenance

HVAC Comfort Inc also provides emergency furnace repair services when heating problems require immediate professional attention.

During a service appointment with a technician from HVAC Comfort Inc, they can diagnose problems affecting system performance and discuss available repair or replacement options with the homeowner. HVAC Comfort Inc services different makes and models of furnaces, allowing technicians to work with different types of heating equipment found in Oakland County homes.

Preventive furnace maintenance is another part of the company's approach to reliable furnace services. Regular inspections and tune-ups can identify worn components and other developing problems before they lead to larger repairs or unexpected equipment failure.

Complete Air Conditioning Services

The acquisition of David's Heating and Cooling also supports HVAC Comfort Inc's ability to expand its cooling services to provide them throughout Southfield and the surrounding areas. The company offers cooling services throughout Oakland County, including:



AC inspections

Repairs

Installations

Replacements Maintenance for homeowners preparing for Michigan's warmer months

When an air conditioner begins producing weak airflow, cycling frequently, making unusual noises, or struggling to maintain the desired indoor temperature that is set on the thermostat, HVAC Comfort Inc. technicians can inspect the unit and surrounding equipment and determine what may be causing the problem.

For homeowners who are considering installing or replacing an AC unit, the company can also assist with those services. Trained and professional technicians can evaluate a home's cooling needs and help customers select the right equipment based on factors such as:



System size

Efficiency

Household needs Budget

More Than Furnace and AC Repair

HVAC Comfort Inc.'s services extend beyond traditional furnace and air conditioner work. The acquisition of David's Heating and Cooling company also allows them to continue to work with:



Central air systems

Heat pumps

Electric and gas furnaces Ductless mini-split systems

Indoor air quality services through HVAC Comfort Inc provide homeowners with additional ways to address comfort inside their homes. HVAC Comfort Inc offers products and installation services for:



Whole-home humidifiers

UV lights

Media filters iWave ionization systems

Combining Local Experience With Continued Growth

As HVAC Comfort Inc expands access to reliable and professional HVAC services following the acquisition of David's Heating and Cooling, maintaining a local and personalized approach to customer service remains a priority. HVAC needs in Southfield can range from routine maintenance needs to sudden loss of heating or cooling. Having access to an experienced local provider gives Oakland County homeowners a company they can contact throughout the life of their HVAC equipment, rather than only when a major breakdown occurs.

HVAC Comfort Inc. is excited to focus on providing reliable services, explaining what technicians find during service appointments, and discussing appropriate options with customers. The company also offers free second opinions for homeowners who have already received an HVAC quote or service and want another professional assessment before making a decision on what to do.

By bringing David's Heating and Cooling into HVAC Comfort Inc., the team is now positioned to serve more families while building on decades of experience in the heating and cooling industry.

About HVAC Comfort

HVAC Comfort Inc. provides residential heating, cooling, indoor air quality, and related HVAC services throughout Southfield, MI, and surrounding communities across Oakland County. The company's services include furnace and AC inspection, repair, installation, replacement, and maintenance, as well as ductless systems and indoor air quality solutions.