Orlando's Best Vehicle Wraps 2026: Precision Auto Wraps Wins Gold In Residents' Vote

MENAFN - GetNews) Precision Auto Wraps, a vehicle wrap company serving Orlando and nearby Florida, earned Gold in the 2026 Orlando's Best Vehicle Wraps category, an award determined by votes from Orlando-area residents.

ORLANDO, Fla. - September 19, 2026 - Precision Auto Wraps has been voted Orlando's best vehicle wraps company for 2026, earning Gold in the Vehicle Wraps category of the annual Orlando's Best awards.

The recognition places the Central Florida-based vehicle wrap company at the top of the 2026 Vehicle Wraps category following voting by Orlando-area residents. Nominees in the Orlando's Best program are put forward by the community, and Gold, Silver and Bronze winners are determined by resident votes rather than an industry judging panel.

For Orlando and Central Florida businesses comparing vehicle wrap companies, the award provides one independent measure alongside factors such as materials, installation process, commercial experience, project history and the types of vehicles a shop regularly wraps.

Owner Ben Swanson said the result belongs to the shop's customers more than to its marketing.“This recognition means a lot to our entire team at Precision Auto Wraps. Every vehicle wrap project that comes through our shop is a chance to create something bold, clean, and designed to help our customers stand out. We're incredibly grateful to every customer who has trusted us with their vehicle,” he said.

Precision Auto Wraps has worked out of its local shop since 2020, serving Orlando and the surrounding Central Florida communities. The company installs vinyl wraps on cars, trucks, vans, trailers, Teslas, golf carts and boats, covering both color changes on personal vehicles and advertising graphics on commercial ones. Precision Auto Wraps' commercial work includes single service vehicles as well as matched graphics across multiple vehicles for one business.

The commercial side of the market has grown as local companies reconsider what an unmarked work vehicle costs them.“A plain white van tells a customer nothing, and a lot of the time it makes them wonder who just pulled into their driveway,” Swanson said.“A wrapped van is working every time it's parked at a job site. People call the brand they recognize.”

Orlando's Best Vehicle Wraps Award

The Orlando's Best program recognizes Gold, Silver and Bronze winners across hundreds of local business categories each year, including restaurants, medical practices, home services, trades and automotive businesses. Businesses are nominated by the community, and winners within each category are selected through voting by Orlando-area residents. Precision Auto Wraps received Gold in the Vehicle Wraps category for 2026, marking the company's third award.

The result gives Orlando-area consumers and businesses an independently determined recognition to consider when comparing local vehicle wrap companies.

Wraps are designed and installed at the company's facility, and quotes are provided at no charge. Swanson said the shop schedules commercial jobs around a customer's operating hours where possible, since a work truck sitting in a bay is a truck that is not earning.

Quotes and design consultations can be requested on their website.

About Precision Auto Wraps

Precision Auto Wraps is a vinyl vehicle wrap company based in Longwood, Florida, serving the greater Orlando area since 2020. The company wraps cars, trucks, vans, trailers, Teslas, golf carts and boats, handling color change wraps for personal vehicles and advertising wraps for commercial ones. The company was named the Gold winner in the Vehicle Wraps category of the 2026 Orlando's Best awards, selected by Orlando area residents.