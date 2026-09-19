J. Marschall's“Deadly Bronze: Reign Of Terror” Delivers A Gripping Bronze Age Saga Of Power, Betrayal, And Vengeance

MENAFN - GetNews)J. Marschall has returned to the ancient city of Tarakh-Akil with "Deadly Bronze: Reign of Terror," a historical fiction novel that follows a queen determined to hold on to power at any cost and the enemies who are done waiting for their chance to take it back.

The story picks up in the aftermath of a coup. Queen Jetzabel has reclaimed her throne, and she has no intention of losing it again. Within days, she moves to reshape her city's army, its bureaucracy, and its nobility so that every part of it answers to her alone. Meanwhile, those who once conspired against her have not given up. They have simply learned to be patient, watching for the moment her guard finally drops. And far from the city walls, a grieving shipmaster is sailing home with nothing left to lose, carrying a different kind of threat entirely.

Readers who enjoy court intrigue, shifting loyalties, and characters forced to choose between survival and principle will recognize familiar tensions here, set against a backdrop most novels never touch: The Late Bronze Age Mediterranean. Marschall builds the world with research into Canaanite and Phoenician religious life, Sherden seafaring culture, and the political realities of a 12th-century-BCE palace, giving the drama a foundation that feels lived-in rather than invented for convenience.

The novel also examines how power reshapes the people closest to it. A queen who once had to fight for her crown now has to decide what kind of ruler that fight has made her. A grieving man has to decide how far vengeance is worth chasing. Nobles who once stayed quiet must decide whether silence remains the safer choice. None of these decisions come easily, and Marschall resists giving any character a simple path through them.

"History rarely hands us clean endings," Marschall said. "A ruler securing her throne, a family looking for justice, a city caught between them: that struggle has repeated itself for thousands of years. I wanted to write it somewhere readers haven't seen it before."

"Deadly Bronze: Reign of Terror" is the second installment in Marschall's Bronze Age saga, following "Deadly Bronze: The Raiders from the Sea." New readers can pick up either title without losing their footing, though fans of the first book will recognize familiar faces navigating a very different political landscape.

The novel is available now in print and digital formats wherever books are sold.

About the Author

J. Marschal l writes historical fiction grounded in careful research into the ancient Mediterranean world. Drawing on archaeology, religious history, and period scholarship, Marschall builds settings that place readers directly inside the political and cultural pressures of the Bronze Age.