Commercial Snow Removal Spokane Company Offers One Hour Response Guarantee For 2026-2027 Season

MENAFN - GetNews)"Most snow removal companies show up after the storm, we have already started by the time the storm arrives. We guarantee your property is clear and ready before you open. If it is not you do not pay. That is the whole model. - Kris Ott, Owner, The Bright Side"Commercial snow removal company in Spokane guaranteeing every contracted property is cleared and ready before opening time for the 2026 to 2027 season or the visit is free. Flat rate billing per storm, liquid pre-treatment applied up to 48 hours before predicted events, post-plow deicing to prevent flash refreezing, and a limited account model that makes the before opening guarantee credible. Deicing included on every service. Contracts available now before routes fill.

SPOKANE, WA - September 19, 2026 - Commercial property managers in Spokane now have a new option for the 2026 to 2027 snow season. The Bright Side, a locally owned exterior cleaning company based in Mead, Washington, is accepting commercial snow removal contracts with a guarantee that every contracted property is cleared and ready before opening time. If the property is not cleared before the client's established opening time, the client is not charged for that visit.

The guarantee is backed by a flat-rate billing model, pre-designated pile locations established during a preseason property walkthrough, staked lots to prevent equipment damage, and a tight route with limited accounts to ensure every client's property is cleared before their doors open each morning.

The Bright Side uses liquid deicer as its primary pre and post-treatment product, applying treatment up to 48 hours before predicted storm events. Pre-treatment prevents snow from bonding to pavement surfaces before plows arrive. Post-plow treatment prevents flash refreezing after the lot is cleared. Every commercial snow removal service includes both pre and post-treatment deicing. Plowing without deicing is not offered.

The company bills per storm and accumulation rather than hourly. According to owner Kris Ott, the billing model is intentional. Most snow removal companies show up after the storm and bill by the hour. We guarantee your property is clear and ready before you open. If it is not you do not pay. That is the whole model.

Commercial accounts include preseason property walkthroughs to establish opening time requirements, pile locations, obstacle staking, and service scope. The company accepts a limited number of accounts per season to maintain route integrity and guarantee clearing before opening time for every client on the route.

The Bright Side has served commercial and residential clients throughout Spokane and surrounding communities in Eastern Washington and North Idaho since 2024. The company made local news in August 2026 when it was featured on KREM 2 for its fire retardant cleanup work in the Rifle Club and Indian Trail neighborhoods following the Upriver Fire.

Commercial snow removal contracts for the 2026 to 2027 season are available now. Property managers interested in securing coverage before routes fill are encouraged to contact The Bright Side directly.