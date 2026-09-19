Apeing Advances To Stage 4 Presale Following 200M+ Token Burn

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apeing has announced the continuation of its Ethereum-based memecoin presale into Stage 4, following the permanent removal of 200,667,450 unsold tokens from its previous Stage 3 allocation.

The project's current Stage 4 phase, known as“Banana Hoarders,” is priced at $0.0005, with the next stated stage price set at $0.00055. Apeing's presale is structured across 33 stages, with pricing changing as the project progresses through each phase.

Apeing Moves Into Stage 4

Apeing is an Ethereum ERC-20 memecoin project with a stated total supply of 16.75 billion tokens. Its presale uses a staged pricing structure rather than a single price throughout the sale.

The project has reported more than $95,000 raised, more than 361 holders, and more than 451 million tokens sold.

With Stage 4 now active, the project is continuing its planned presale progression under the“Banana Hoarders” phase.







200M+ Unsold Tokens Permanently Burned

Before moving into Stage 4, Apeing permanently burned 200,667,450 unsold tokens from Stage 3.

According to the project, the tokens were removed rather than carried forward into the following stage. The burn separates the completed Stage 3 allocation from the current Stage 4 phase while the project continues under its planned 33-stage presale structure.

Stage-Based Pricing Structure

Apeing's presale is designed around a series of stages, each with its own stated token price.

The current Stage 4 price is $0.0005, while the next stated stage price is $0.00055. This structure allows the project to establish specific price points as the presale advances through its planned phases.

Apeing has also stated a $0.01 listing price. This is a project-stated figure and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of future market value or return.

Community and Staking Features

Beyond its presale structure, Apeing has introduced several community-oriented features.

The Ape Referral League states that buyers can receive a 10% bonus, while referrers can receive a matching 10% reward. The project also advertises a staking system with tiered APYs ranging from 10% to 85%.

Ape Wars is another feature included within the broader Apeing ecosystem.







How to Participate in the Apeing Presale

Participants can connect a supported Ethereum wallet, including MetaMask or Trust Wallet, to begin the purchase process. The project states that smart and passkey wallets are currently not supported.

Purchases can be made using supported cryptocurrency or Visa/Mastercard, although card purchases still require a connected Ethereum wallet.

Participants can then enter the desired amount, review the transaction details, and confirm the purchase through the connected wallet or selected payment method.

Purchases of $25 or more unlock a personal referral code for the Ape Referral League.







About Apeing

Apeing is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 memecoin project conducting a 33-stage token presale. The project states that its total token supply is 16.75 billion tokens and that its current Stage 4 price is $0.0005.

For More Information:

Website: Visit the Official Apeing Website

Telegram: Join the Apeing Telegram Channe

Twitter: Follow Apeing ON X (Formerly Twitter)

Contact details:

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