Five Pandavas Of NDA United, Let RJD-Cong Continue Dreaming: Sanjay Saraogi

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 19 (IANS) Bihar BJP President, Sanjay Saraogi, on Saturday dismissed the offer made by the RJD and Congress to former Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, to join their alliance, saying the Opposition parties could continue to 'dream' as the NDA government remained united and was working together.

Speaking to IANS, Sanjay Saraogi said,“Congress and RJD have been completely wiped out in Bihar. The Congress MLAs can fit in one Scorpio, and even then, the Scorpio would remain empty. And if RJD wins one fewer seat, they will not even have the Leader of Opposition. The NDA government has a massive three-fourths majority. Under the leadership of Samrat Choudhary ji, the government is working in the public interest and has the support of the people."

“So, let Congress and RJD continue dreaming; there is nothing there. The five Pandavas of the NDA are united and running the government together,” he added.

His remarks came amid efforts by the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar to invite JD(U) president and former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to join the Opposition alliance. The move came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would be implemented in all BJP-ruled and NDA-ruled states.

Saraogi also responded to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's PDA Rath Yatra, claiming that the BJP-led NDA government had established the rule of law and encouraged investment in Uttar Pradesh.

“The way the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government has worked in Uttar Pradesh, established the rule of law and brought investment, Uttar Pradesh has progressed so much. Now, the people do not want to see that goonda raj and mafia raj anymore,” he said.

He added that political yatras undertaken by Akhilesh Yadav or other Opposition parties would not change the situation, claiming that their defeat was certain.

On the Nandigram bye-election, Saraogi claimed that the Trinamool Congress candidate had withdrawn from the contest, while the Congress candidate had been arrested in connection with multiple cases.

“The Trinamool Congress candidate has run away. She withdrew her candidature. And the Congress candidate, who is wanted in four cases, has been arrested. He is accused in three murder cases, with warrants pending for years, and one case under the Arms Act. So, in Nandigram, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate is going to win with a massive majority,” he said.

Reacting to the flood situation in Bihar, Saraogi said BJP leaders and legislators were contributing to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

“Our national president first announced that he would donate his three months' Rajya Sabha salary, amounting to Rs 6.35 lakh, to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. After that, the Bihar BJP donated Rs 51 lakh. I personally went and handed over the cheque to the Chief Minister for the CM Relief Fund,” he said.

He further said that all NDA MLAs, BJP MLAs, MLCs and MPs would donate one month's salary to the relief fund.

Targeting the Opposition, particularly Tejashwi Yadav and the Congress, Saraogi alleged that they were not serious about the flood situation in Bihar and were instead engaging in“photo sessions.”