'How Many Versions Of Congress Have There Been?' Giriraj Singh Hits Out At Lop Gandhi Over Trinamool Symbol Row

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, over his criticism of the Election Commission's interim decision concerning rival Trinamool Congress factions in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly bypolls.

Singh claimed that LoP Rahul Gandhi merely repeated what was given to him and compared him to a robot, while also questioning his understanding of the Congress party's own history.

“Whatever is written and given to Rahul Gandhi, he speaks it out, just like a robot speaks out whatever is fed into it. Rahul Gandhi should now be called 'Rahul Robot', because so much has been fed to him. Does he have any knowledge? During the Congress era, how many times did the party split? Congress split five or six times, the Congress (O), Congress (I), Congress Jagjivan, Congress Murarji... How many versions of Congress have there been?.." Singh told IANS.

His remarks came after LoP Rahul Gandhi criticised the Election Commission's interim decision to bar rival Trinamool factions from using the party's name and its twin-flowers-on-grass symbol in the Bengal Assembly bypolls.

LoP Gandhi said that the same pattern had been followed in previous cases involving other political parties, referring to the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party.

“First Shiv Sena, then NCP, and now Trinamool Congress. Every time, the same pattern-BJP and the Election Commission join forces to split a party. Then its election symbol is snatched away”, LoP Gandhi said in a post on X.

The Congress leader's remarks drew further criticism from Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav, who alleged that the Congress did not only break political parties but also joined hands with forces that, according to him, seek to divide the country.

“The Congress party not only breaks parties but also joins hands with forces that seek to divide the country. It works by taking support from people who act against the interests of the country," he alleged.

"That is why I believe the Congress party is continuously declining. I believe the Congress party will decline further in the coming days. The people of Bihar and the country will not allow such people to continue. This is what I believe,” Yadav told IANS.

The exchange comes amid a political dispute over the use of the Trinamool Congress' name and its election symbol in the Bengal Assembly bypolls.

LoP Gandhi has alleged that the BJP and the Election Commission were acting together in the matter, while Singh questioned Gandhi's comments and pointed to the history of splits within the Congress.