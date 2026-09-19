Tannaz Irani's Sweet Birthday Wish For Daughter Zara As She Turns 15: You Get The Best Out Of Me

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Television actress Tannaz Irani shared an adorable birthday wish for her daughter Zara as she turned 15 years old on Saturday.

Taking to her official Insta handle, Tannaz treated the netizens with a nostalgic collage of all the precious moments of Zara with her parents.

Tannaz admitted that she learns a lot from her daughter, including simple things such as updating her skincare routine.

The 'Bigg Boss 3' contestant penned on the photo-sharing app, "Happy Birthday to the one girl in our house who has the power to love and drive everyone crazy at the same moment. Thank you for being such a power house of love and understanding. There are so many things I get to learn from you daily including how backward I am in my skin care routine and how I can get better deals on Swiggy! I've learnt from you to know that it is what it is. Your basic explanations literally squash the stress out of painful events. And above all you surely know how to get the best out of me. I've developed Patience and understanding to another level. (sic)."

Extending wishes from her and her husband Bakhtiyar Irani's side, she added, "Wishing you the best year ahead my Minnu, daddy's Dollo the only girl who can get away with anything with her Daddy. We both love you and wish you best always and remember we are your strongest supporters no matter what. Today you turn 15 years old. Happy 15th Birthday Princess."

Bakhtiyar's sister and actress Delnaaz irani, commented for her niece, "Happy birthday darling Zaru...lots of love and happiness always and lots of sushi...yes and i remember we have to go out for a date fui n zara."

Tannaz and Bakhtiyar got married in 2007. The couple welcomed their first child, son Zeus, on 20 March 2008, followed by daughter Zara, who was born on 19 September 2011.