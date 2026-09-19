Jodhpur Mayor Election: BJP Names Mehta Congress Fields Solanki

MENAFN - IANS) Jodhpur, Sep 19 (IANS) The BJP has named Prasan Chand Mehta as its candidate for the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation mayoral election while the Congress has named Rajendra Solanki as its mayoral candidate.

Mehta arrived at the Municipal Corporation around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday to file his nomination papers.

City MLA Atul Bhansali, Sursagar MLA Devendra Joshi and several other party office-bearers accompanied him during the nomination process.

Mehta comes from an RSS background and has held several organisational positions in the BJP, including district president and state vice-president. He is also considered close to Assam Governor Gulabchand Kataria. Mehta won the municipal election from Ward 82, defeating Congress candidate Arvind Parihar. His candidature was finalised after consultations within the BJP.

After Mehta's name was announced, BJP Divisional In-charge Bhupendra Saini performed a tilak ceremony. Mehta had left Balotra at around 10:15 a.m. before travelling to Jodhpur for the nomination.

Sursagar MLA Devendra Joshi said Mehta had served the organisation for several years and expressed confidence in the BJP's ability to secure the mayoral post. Mehta said his focus would be on addressing key civic issues, including sanitation, street lighting, roads and water supply.

The Congress' mayoral candidate Rajendra Solanki is a close associate of former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and, notably, did not contest the recent municipal election as a councillor.

Before finalising its candidate, the Congress had collected nomination forms for multiple candidates.

Rajendra Solanki had said at that time that the party would support the candidate who emerges through consensus.

Congress councillor and mayoral aspirant Naresh Joshi also reached the Municipal Corporation during the nomination process. In a notable moment, Joshi touched the feet of BJP MLA Devendra Joshi after seeing him at the venue.

Meanwhile, Congress rebel leader Liyaqat Ali Rangrez rejoined the party ahead of the nomination process. Jodhpur City District Congress President Omkar Verma and former MLA Manisha Panwar were present when Rangrez returned to the party fold.

A nomination form was also collected on behalf of the family of Saraswati Prajapat of Ward 51. A family member who collected the form indicated that either Saraswati Prajapat or her father could file the nomination.

The Jodhpur Municipal Corporation has 100 wards. Following the result of the Ward 50 re-poll, the BJP has 45 councillors while Congress has 44. The remaining 11 seats are held by independents and the RLP. The majority mark is 51.

The closely divided house has made the support of councillors outside the two major parties significant to the formation of the municipal board and the mayoral election.

The BJP and Congress have been engaged in efforts to consolidate support ahead of the mayoral contest, with both sides seeking to secure the numbers required to establish control of the corporation.