BJP Expresses Grief Over IIT Bombay Student's Death, Says Probe Will Uncover Facts

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) The BJP on Saturday expressed grief over the death of an IIT Bombay student, calling it a 'heart-wrenching' incident and stressing that the circumstances leading to his death would become clear after an investigation.

The student was found dead on the IIT Bombay campus in Powai on Friday evening. According to reports, the incident occurred after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during an examination by the authorities.

The deceased student was identified as Sahil Wakode, a resident of Maharashtra's Yavatmal district. He was pursuing his second year in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said,“It is a heart-wrenching incident for an intelligent student to end his life in this manner. The news coming out about the suicide, what the reason behind it was and what situation arose that led the student to end his life - all these details will come to light after the investigation. However, students are the future of this country, and the youth are the future of this nation.”

Kadam also reacted to the ongoing developments in the death case of Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“It is very unfortunate that a father lost his daughter, and even after that, it took six and a half years for the CBI to register a case. Now, the father has directly accused Aaditya Thackeray. What did their government do? Their government had declared that it was a suicide,” Kadam said.

“When a father gives birth to a child, raises her, teaches her to walk while holding her tiny fingers, and then sees her on the funeral pyre, what must that father's heart feel? And when such a father pleads for justice, whether it is Aaditya Thackeray or other leaders, they call it politically motivated,” he added.

On Thursday, a Rs 500 crore legal notice had been issued in connection with the Disha Salian death case. Salian's father, Satish Salian, has sought Rs 500 crore in damages from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and NCP (SP) leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The notice alleges that the two leaders attempted to portray Satish Salian's pursuit of justice as“politically motivated”.

Disha Salian, 28, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from a high-rise residential building in Mumbai's Malad area. The police treated the incident as an accidental death and registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). Six days later, actor Sushant Singh Rajput died.