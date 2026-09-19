The Little Things Wraps Up MEFCC 2026 With Collector Exclusives, TCG Experiences, Cosplay Central And Crunchyroll Collaboration

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Pop culture retail brand The Little Things (TLT) wrapped up its participation at Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) 2026, held from 11–13 September at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, bringing together exclusive collectibles, trading card game experiences, major collaborations and a dedicated celebration of cosplay. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Returning to MEFCC for its 14th edition, TLT gave fans and collectors access to limited-edition releases and experiences spanning anime, gaming, trading cards, toys and pop culture. The festival continued to bring together the region's growing fandom and collector communities, with TLT's presence offering visitors multiple ways to discover, collect and engage with the franchises they love.

At the heart of TLT's presence was a line-up of MEFCC exclusives, including the 49th Anniversary TLT Exclusive One Piece Going Merry 6-Pack Collector Bundle, a numbered release limited to just 500 sets worldwide. Collectors could also discover event-exclusive metallic Banpresto figures featuring Naruto and Luffy, alongside a wider selection of limited and collectible pieces.

TLT also showcased the Bburago x Swarovski Elements Lamborghini Revuelto, a highly detailed die-cast model featuring 8,138 Swarovski Elements crystals. Available in Black Diamond and Jet Crystal finishes, each individually numbered limited-edition model appealed to both automotive and die-cast collectors. Trading Cards Take Centre Stage

Trading card culture formed a key part of TLT's MEFCC experience, with the brand showcasing new expansions from Pokémon TCG and One Piece Card Game, alongside its new collaboration with Kayou, featuring cards and collectibles inspired by franchises including Naruto and KPOP Demon Hunters.

TLT also supported the region's growing TCG community by bringing together two major trading card game experiences, Kayou and CookieRun: Braverse Trading Card Game, giving fans more opportunities to discover, play and connect through the hobby.

Visitors could experience CookieRun: Braverse Trading Card Game through a dedicated play area, where fans learned the game, played against friends and experienced the community-driven side of TCG culture. Supporting the Cosplay Community

Beyond its retail offering, TLT supported the cosplay community as the sponsor of Cosplay Central, a dedicated space celebrating the creativity and self-expression behind cosplay.

Across the three-day event, Cosplay Central featured professional cosplayer meet-ups, a photography zone, bookable cosplay photoshoots and a dedicated workstation where cosplayers could prepare, connect and bring their characters to life. Through its support of the space, TLT helped create an environment that celebrated the creativity, self-expression and community at the heart of cosplay. Crunchyroll x The Little Things

TLT also joined Crunchyroll's first appearance at MEFCC, supporting the global anime platform as its retail partner. The Crunchyroll experience featured games, photo opportunities and fan activations, with TLT contributing anime collectible displays and a curated selection of merchandise available to purchase within the booth.

From rare collectibles and trading cards to cosplay and anime, TLT's MEFCC 2026 presence brought together the different ways fans engaged with the worlds they love, while creating opportunities for collectors and communities to connect around shared interests. About The Little Things

The Little Things is a pop-culture retail brand in the UAE and the Middle East, bringing together collectibles, toys, trading cards and merchandise inspired by the worlds, characters and franchises fans love. Guided by its mantra,“Unlock Worlds You've Never Seen,” TLT combines nostalgia, discovery and community, offering collectors both familiar favourites and hard-to-find pieces.

Beyond retail, The Little Things works closely with the region's pop-culture community through events, collaborations and experiences designed to bring fans together.

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