Woman Tears Her Clothes After TTE Demands Ticket, Viral Video Sparks Online Outrage

A video purportedly from an express train has triggered discussion online after a woman passenger was involved in a confrontation with a travelling ticket examiner (TTE). According to the account accompanying the video, the woman was stopped by the TTE and asked to show her ticket. She tried to offer cash instead of producing the ticket and then claimed that her brother was also a TTE.

A female passenger was stopped by TTE and asked to show her ticket tried offering cash instead, then claimed her brother was a TTE the argument, she is seen tearing her own clothes and then accusing the TTE of touching them had been recording the incident... twitter/WHxw3AtpDh

- Gems Of Railway (@GemsOfRailway) September 18, 2026

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Situation escalates as woman tears her clothes

The video appears to show the woman tearing her own clothes during the argument. She then accuses the TTE of touching her clothes. Another passenger, who had reportedly been recording the interaction, asks her to call 112 if she has issues.

The recording has become central to the discussion as it captures the confrontation where the woman can be seen warning the TTE that her brother is 'bigger' TTE than him.

The incident has raised concerns among social media users about how railway staff can protect themselves when dealing with confrontational situations. Some users argued that body cameras could provide an objective record when disputes arise between passengers and railway employees.

RailwaySeva responds

The RailwaySeva account reacted to the viral post and asked for details to enable an investigation and necessary action. It sought the date and time of the incident, train number, PNR or UTS number and the complainant's mobile number. RailwaySeva also directed passengers to RailMadad for registering a complaint and said they could dial 139 for redressal.

For a proper investigation and necessary action regarding this matter, please provide the following details: the date and time of the incident, Train No., (PNR/UTS No.) and your mobile number. For a quicker resolution, you can also register your complaint directly on...

- RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) September 19, 2026

Debate over body cameras

Several users said railway personnel and other officials should have cameras mounted on their uniforms while dealing with members of the public. One post specifically called for officers to install cameras on their shirts so there is video proof if accusations are made.

Some users called for legal action against the woman and asked whether she would be arrested.

The incident has renewed the debate over body cameras for frontline railway staff. Supporters argue that continuous recordings can protect both passengers and employees by preserving a clearer account of tense encounters.