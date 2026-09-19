Asian Games: 'If India Has Chosen Me, I Will Have To Win Gold,' Says Devank Dalal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Young Kabaddi player Devank Dalal is ready to embrace the responsibility of representing India at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with the debutant raider setting his sights on helping the team win another gold medal.

The 23-year-old will make his first appearance for India at a major international multi-sport event when the men's kabaddi team begins its campaign against hosts Japan on September 21.

Dalal, who finished as the second-highest-scoring raider in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 with 271 raid points, said being selected for the Asian Games has increased his responsibility but insisted that he does not want to carry expectations as pressure.

“This is my first time going to the Asian Games. I am happy for myself, my family and my coach. I am happy for everyone. Now that I am going, my responsibilities have increased. I will have to bring gold for India. If India has chosen me, I will have to do it,” Dalal said.

The youngster believes the expectations associated with playing for India should be treated as a responsibility rather than pressure, saying a player cannot perform freely if he becomes overwhelmed by the occasion.

“You don't have to take pressure. Pressure and responsibility are two different things. Here, there is only responsibility, not pressure. We don't believe that pressure is a thing. If you take pressure, you won't be able to play. If you don't play, how will India win? We will play without pressure and win,” he said.

India, placed in Group A, will face the Republic of Korea on September 22, Bangladesh on September 23 and Chinese Taipei on September 24. The semi-finals are scheduled for September 25, while the gold medal match will be played on September 26.

Experienced all-rounder Aslam Inamdar, who was part of India's gold-medal-winning side at the 2022 Asian Games, also backed the current squad to perform well, pointing to the strong understanding among the players developed through the PKL and national camps.

“There is a very good bonding with the team. Because all of them are our stars. They are the captains of every team in PKL. We had a very good experience in PKL. They had a very good game in PKL. There is a good bonding with the Indian team,” Inamdar said.

Inamdar also stressed the importance of experienced players helping the younger members adapt to the demands of international kabaddi.

“The young players like Ayaan, Ankit, Rahul, etc. They have a lot of experience in PKL and Nationals. But the international match is a little different. So, consistency is very important. So, they are told to play the game with a free mind... Feel proud to represent the country and fight for gold,” he added.

India will be led by Sunil Kumar and also have Pawan Sehrawat, Ankit Jaglan, Aslam Inamdar, Ashu Malik, Ayan Lohchab, Devank Dalal, Arjun Deshwal, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Gaurav Khatri and Sumit Sangwan in the squad.