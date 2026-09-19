Iran And Pakistan Exchange Views On Recent Regional Developments

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan exchanged views on recent developments in the region during a phone conversation between the FMs of the two countries today.

This was reflected in the statement of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the information, the conversation happened between the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and the Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

"Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a phone conversation today. During the call, they consulted and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and the latest developments regarding regional processes," the statement said.

Since no concrete results had been achieved between the U.S. and Iran regarding Iran's nuclear program, on February 28, the U.S. and Israel carried out military airstrikes against Iran, and since that day, Iran has been firing missiles and drones at Israeli and U.S. targets in the region. On April 7, a ceasefire agreement between the parties was reached through Pakistan's mediation.

On June 18, a peace memorandum was signed between Iran and the United States. The memorandum was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump. The memorandum entered into force on June 19.

Meanwhile, the next escalation in U.S.-Iranian relations began on July 8. On that day, for the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, U.S. forces launched a series of strikes on Iranian territory, allegedly in response to an attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the suspension of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began striking U.S. targets located in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman. Iran claims that the Strait of Hormuz is currently closed.