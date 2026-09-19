'Not Afraid Of Any Shiv Sainik': Disha Salian's Father Ahead Of His Planned Visit To Serve Notice To Aaditya Thackeray

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, on Saturday said he was not afraid of anyone ahead of his planned visit to Matoshree to serve a defamation notice on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Aaditya Thackeray.

Speaking to IANS, Satish Salian said,“I am not afraid of any Shiv Sainik. They are human beings and I am human too. I am from Mumbai, so I have no reason to fear anyone.”

Asked about the ongoing CBI investigation into the Disha Salian case, he said,“Yes, it is proceeding in the right direction.”

When asked how he viewed the progress of the case and what new developments he expected, Satish Salian said,“Justice will be delivered 100 per cent. Whoever is guilty will be punished.”

Six years after Disha Salian's death, her father is set to personally serve a fresh defamation notice on Aaditya Thackeray at his Matoshree residence on Saturday, September 19, according to a report by Mid-Day.

Salian and his lawyers are expected to arrive at 4 p.m., the report said, adding that he has informed the Mumbai Police and the media about the visit through a press release.

Salian has sought police security for the visit, citing fears of obstruction or intimidation while serving the notice, the report noted.

The move comes days after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into Disha Salian's death and directed the agency to register an FIR. The order followed a fresh statement from her father. The court also made it clear that no one should be treated as an accused unless sufficient material emerges during the investigation.

The fresh notice concerns social media posts by Aaditya Thackeray and is being pursued separately from the criminal case, according to the report.

Salian has reportedly sought Rs 500 crore in damages from Thackeray and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh over their remarks concerning his pursuit of a fresh investigation into his daughter's death.

The notice seeks both compensation and an apology.

Disha Salian, a former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from a high-rise residential building in Mumbai's Malad area. The police had treated the incident as an accidental death and registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). Six days later, Sushant Singh Rajput also died.