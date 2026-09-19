Radha Ashtami Draws Massive Crowds To Shri Radha Rani Temple In Barsana

MENAFN - IANS) Barsana, Sep 19 (IANS) A massive influx of devotees gathered at the Shri Radha Rani Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Barsana on Saturday as devotees celebrated the auspicious occasion of Radha Ashtami with religious fervour and devotion.

Devotees from different parts of the country arrived in Barsana to seek the blessings of Shri Radha Rani, offer prayers and participate in the celebrations marking her appearance day.

The temple premises and the areas surrounding the shrine reverberated with chants and devotional songs praising Radha Rani as devotees immersed themselves in the festive atmosphere.

On the occasion of Radha Ashtami, a grand abhishek of Shri Radha Rani was performed during Brahma Muhurta at around 4 a.m. As part of the traditional rituals, various herbs, a silver urn and other materials used in worship were included in the special abhishek ceremony.

The rituals were performed amid the chanting of sacred mantras, while devotees remained absorbed in devotion and prayer to Radha Rani.

Radha Ashtami is traditionally observed as the arrival day of Radha Rani. Devotees observe a fast on the occasion and worship Radha and Lord Krishna according to religious rituals, with the belief that such devotion brings love, happiness and peace into their lives.

The festival is celebrated with particular religious significance in Mathura, Vrindavan and other parts of the Braj region. In Vaishnav traditions, Radha is regarded as Lord Krishna's 'Hladini Shakti', or the divine power associated with joy and bliss. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Krishna is incomplete without honouring Radha Rani.

According to Hindu mythology, Radha Rani was born in Barsana. Her father was Vrishbhanu, and her mother was Kirtida. A popular legend associated with her childhood says that Radha did not open her eyes as a young child until she saw Lord Krishna for the first time.

According to the legend, when Krishna appeared before her, Radha opened her eyes for the first time and smiled at him. Devotees regard this episode as a reflection of the deep spiritual bond and eternal connection believed to exist between Radha and Lord Krishna.