BJP's Bittu Detained For Protesting Against Punjab CM With Liquor Bottle

Bittu Detained After Protest Against CM Mann

BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu was detained by Punjab Police on Saturday after he protested near the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) gate when Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's cavalcade was passing through the area.

The demonstration took place as CM Mann arrived at the university grounds to attend the ongoing Kisan Mela, the release said.

During the protest, Bittu held up a bottle of liquor toward the Chief Minister's vehicle, stating he was "returning the bottle" and asking him to enjoy his liquor while allowing Arvind Kejriwal to“loot Punjab from Delhi.”

The protest followed an incident a day prior near Batala, where Bittu alleged that his convoy came under attack during the BJP's Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra, with eggs and tomatoes thrown at his vehicles According to a press release, Bittu also returned the eggs and tomatoes that were allegedly thrown at his cavalcade near Batala yesterday while he was travelling for the BJP's Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra. Bittu had alleged that his convoy was attacked and that vehicles in his cavalcade were damaged.

Speaking after the protest, Bittu said,“Yesterday eggs and tomatoes were thrown at my cavalcade. Today I have returned them. If AAP workers are going to protest against BJP leaders, rallies and yatras, then BJP workers will also exercise their democratic right to protest against the Punjab Government and its leaders. We will not remain silent.”

Bittu said the BJP would continue to raise issues concerning Punjab and would organise peaceful democratic protests outside the Chief Minister's programmes and offices whenever required.

“This is a clear message to the Punjab Government: political opposition cannot be silenced through police action. BJP workers will answer every democratic protest democratically and will continue to stand with the people of Punjab,” Bittu added.

The BJP leader was subsequently detained by Punjab Police, the press release said.

Bittu Alleges Convoy Attack a Day Earlier

On Friday, BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu alleged that his cavalcade was attacked while he was on his way to attend a BJP yatra in Pathankot, accusing the AAP government of turning into a“gangster party” and alleging police inaction during the incident.

Speaking to reporters, Bittu said, "There was an attack on me. AAP has become a gangster party. If someone who has security protection is attacked by 200 people, Shery Kalsi and Joban were heading this."

"DSP, SP, were present there. Just before this happened, the police got our convoy to slow down and then helped the perpetrators run away. The police were present there at the time. Those people again came to attack a second time. One, Anmol Randhawa was caught by us. Their thought was to scare a top leader so that it would result in spreading fear in the other BJP leaders. The DGP and the CM should be ashamed," he added.

Bittu alleged that protesters surrounded his convoy, threatened to attack them and damaged vehicle windows. He also claimed that some protesters were carrying weapons.

BJP's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra'

"Today, we were supposed to take out a yatra against drugs because this Aam Aadmi Party government and drug addicts are all colluding, and this is what they have been doing for the last four and a half years. There were around 500 people there. I passed through them in my vehicle. I have Z-plus security, with around 100 security personnel accompanying me," Bittu said.

Bittu said he was seeking registration of an FIR and had been waiting for the SSP since around 9 am. "No action has been taken so far. Bhagwant Mann, you may save your wife from five-crore deals wherever you want, but who will save these people when I get an FIR registered against them? This is how the beginning has been made today. It has become clear that they are indeed drug dealers," he said.

The BJP's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' is being launched across the state on Friday, with the party saying the campaign is aimed at raising awareness against the drug menace. Bittu was travelling to Pathankot to participate in the campaign when he alleged that his convoy was attacked.

Punjab BJP Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur also alleged that the incident was an attempt to divert attention from the BJP's anti-drug campaign. "Our drug-free campaign is launching today, and it will cover the entire state of Punjab. A terrible incident of an attack on Ravneet Bittu occurred today. In my view, this attack is an attempt to divert attention from our campaign, as they are aware of the government's failure regarding the widespread drug menace across Punjab. They had promised to completely eradicate the drug problem. If you visit any village, you will find drugs everywhere; this is all their doing. Law and order simply does not exist in the state," she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)