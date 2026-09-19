World Cup 2027: Aakash Chopra On Jaiswal Vs Gaikwad As Reserves

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra spoke on Team India's reserves for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027, expecting a toss-up between opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and middle-order batter Ruturaj Gaikwad. He also spoke on wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's dimming white-ball prospects after not being included in the squad for West Indies ODIs. Aakash was speaking on JioHotstar's 'Follow the Blues' as India prepares for the three-match ODI series against West Indies at home from September 27 onwards, which will mark the return of ODI-exclusive stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in blue jersey.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been selected in place of Shreyas Iyer, who is off to Japan for the Asian Games 2026, and Dhruv Jurel has been chosen ahead of Rishabh as a back-up wicketkeeping option after a fine Test tour to Sri Lanka, where he scored a century and a fifty each. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is also in the team.

Aakash Chopra on World Cup reserves

Speaking on the show, Aakash said about Team India's reserves, "You have to think about who you can take along as reserves for the World Cup. So, there will be a toss-up here between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who are both part of this team, and whenever they have played, they have scored a lot of runs. So, I am looking at an opportunity opening up for one of these two. Auqib Nabi (maiden ODI call-up for West Indies series) has been travelling with the team for some time now, but is not getting a chance to play in the XI. If he gets his opportunity, I will be quite excited to see him perform.”

In six ODIs for India, Jaiswal has made 285 runs at an average of 71.25, with two centuries and best score of 116*. He has largely been a Test mainstay, with 2,612 runs in 31 Tests at an average of 47.49, including seven centuries and 13 fifties.

Ruturaj has also had limited ODI opportunities, scoring 228 runs in nine ODIs at an average of 28.50, with a century and a fifty, smashing his maiden ODI ton against South Africa last year playing as a replacement for an injured Iyer. The right-hander boasts a sensational List-A record, with 5,334 runs in 104 matches at an average of 58.61, including 21 centuries and 20 fifties in 100 innings, with best score of 220*.

'Keep scoring runs': Chopra's message to Rohit, Kohli

On expectations from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ahead of the series, Aakash said, "The World Cup is just one year away now, and I know that if Rohit and Kohli get in, they will score runs, win you matches, and possibly win you trophies. So, looking at it from this perspective, the only expectation from Rohit and Kohli is just this: keep scoring runs.”

This year in ODIs, Virat has 384 runs in six innings at an average of 64.00 and a strike rate of over 106, with a century and three fifties. Rohit has had some ups and downs, with 379 runs in nine innings at an average of 42.11 and a strike rate of over 99, including a ton and a fifty, with a best score of 138 against England at Lord's.

'Been bid goodbye without playing': Chopra on Pant's ODI future

On the omission of Rishabh Pant, who has got to play just one ODI since recovering from a road accident in 2024, Aakash said that his being made captain for the Rest of India (ROI) squad for the Irani Cup match against Ranji Trophy champions Jammu and Kashmir highlights his big role in the Test team, but in white-ball, he has "been bid goodbye without playing".

"Rishabh Pant is a very strange and very unique case. While he is playing Test cricket and is a very important member of the red-ball side, he was stripped of his vice-captaincy duties there as well. But in ODI cricket, without playing, he has been bid goodbye. At the same time, he has been made the captain of the Rest of India (ROI), which also tells you that, with respect to red-ball cricket, they are very serious about Rishabh playing a huge role in the longer format. But for white-ball cricket, as of now, I think this selection committee has made up its mind," he said.

In 31 ODIs, Pant has managed some decent outings, scoring 871 runs in 27 innings at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 106.21, with a century and five fifties. While he was picking up in ODIs prior to his accident in 2022, Pant's spot as a first-choice wicketkeeper-batter was grabbed by KL Rahul in his absence, and the Karnataka batter has retained his spot with fantastic performances in every possible role.

All-rounder's spot up for grabs

Speaking on all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's return to ODIs after missing the Afghanistan and England ODIs, Aakash said that from WC perspective, one out of Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Jadeja will have to miss out and it would be important for Jadeja to grab this chance with both hands.

"One big highlight, in my opinion, was pulling Nitish Kumar Reddy out of the Asian Games and playing him here. So, if Hardik Pandya is not available someday, they really want somebody who can bowl pace and bat as well. Ravindra Jadeja will have to, of course, take wickets and score runs. Fielding has always been his strong suit. But from a World Cup point of view, you have Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar, and not all of them will go to South Africa. So, someone will be left out, and therefore, every time you get an opportunity, you have to grab it with both hands," he signed off.

Since 2025, Jadeja has played in 13 ODIs, scoring 149 runs in 10 innings at an average of 29.80, with a best score of 32. He has also picked 12 wickets at an average of 45.17, with best figures of 3/26. In his last ODI series this year against NZ, he managed 43 runs in three innings, with a best score of 27 and went wicketless.

India's ODI team for the West Indies series

India's ODI team for the West Indies series: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul [VC], Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Naman Dhir. (ANI)

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