Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office Rejects Claims On Violation Of Armenian Prisoners' Rights

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office has rejected allegations on violation of Armenian prisoners' rights.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ombudsman's Office.

According to the information, as part of the Ombudsman's National Preventive Mechanism activities, meetings were held with individuals of Armenian origin, including Ruben Vardanyan, at the facilities where they were detained, covering the pre-trial investigation stage, the court proceedings, and the period following their conviction and transfer to a penitentiary institution; the status of their rights, detention conditions, and treatment were continuously monitored.

The statement noted that these monitoring activities were conducted in accordance with international standards, with constant attention paid to ensuring human rights and freedoms. During unannounced visits carried out by myself and members of the Ombudsman's National Preventive Group (NPG), these individuals, including Vardanyan, had their rights explained to them in their native language; a physician member of the NPG assessed their current health status; and they were provided with relevant publications and legislative acts in their native language, in line with their requests. Furthermore, numerous works of fiction in various languages were provided to them based on their requests. Each of these individuals has the opportunity to contact the Ombudsperson's 916 Call Center, and timely responses in accordance with the law have been provided to every inquiry they have made.

Besides, according to the statement, during the regular visits we conducted, it was observed that the detention conditions at the facility where the aforementioned prisoners are held meet modern standards and that there is no discrimination against them. Furthermore, their rights and freedoms-as enshrined in international instruments and national legislation-are upheld, including their rights to engage in sports activities and to have access to outdoor exercise and leisure time. Despite having no funds in their accounts upon transfer to the correctional facility, they have been granted unrestricted access to telephone conversations with family members and to information.

“We also observed that requests made by the aforementioned prisoners regarding notarial and medical services have been addressed in accordance with the law.

Most recently, a request by Arayik Harutyunyan for notarial services was fulfilled; as this coincided with the day of our visit, members of the Ombudsman's National Preventive Group were able to observe the provision of this service on-site.

Furthermore, requests made by these individuals to the Ombudsperson regarding additional medical examinations, extra telephone conversations with family members, and consistent appeals to state institutions-submitted either by the individuals themselves or their lawyers-have been facilitated.

Based on the independent monitoring and visits conducted by the Ombudsperson, we wish to state that the rights of these individuals-who have been sentenced to deprivation of liberty following judicial confirmation of their commission of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, the financing of terrorism, and other grave offenses-are being upheld without any discrimination. Consequently, the allegations raised on their behalf on various websites are entirely baseless, do not reflect the truth, and serve biased political agendas,” added the statement.