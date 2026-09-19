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India's Textile Exports Rise 16.1% To INR 29,776 Crore In August 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 17 September 2026, Delhi: India's textile sector recorded strong export growth in August 2026, with total exports increasing by 16.1% year-on-year to ₹29,776 crore, compared with ₹25,656 crore in August 2025. During April–August 2026, cumulative textile exports reached ₹1.43 lakh crore, registering growth of 10.3% over the corresponding period of the previous year.
The growth was broad-based across several major textile segments. In August 2026, exports of cotton yarn, fabrics, made-ups and handloom products grew by 24.1%, while man-made yarn, fabrics and made-ups increased by 19.9%. Carpet exports recorded growth of 15.0%, while handicrafts, excluding handmade carpets, registered particularly strong growth of 41.4%. Ready-made garments of all textiles also maintained positive momentum, growing by 6.1% during the month.
The cumulative performance during April–August 2026 also remained encouraging, with cotton textiles growing by 18.0%, man-made textiles by 13.6%, carpets by 11.9% and handicrafts by 44.0%.
The sustained growth across major segments reflects the increasing competitiveness and diversification of India's textile export basket, supported by improved market access, policy interventions and continued efforts towards value addition and market diversification. The sector remains an important contributor to manufacturing, employment and India's overall export growth.
The growth was broad-based across several major textile segments. In August 2026, exports of cotton yarn, fabrics, made-ups and handloom products grew by 24.1%, while man-made yarn, fabrics and made-ups increased by 19.9%. Carpet exports recorded growth of 15.0%, while handicrafts, excluding handmade carpets, registered particularly strong growth of 41.4%. Ready-made garments of all textiles also maintained positive momentum, growing by 6.1% during the month.
The cumulative performance during April–August 2026 also remained encouraging, with cotton textiles growing by 18.0%, man-made textiles by 13.6%, carpets by 11.9% and handicrafts by 44.0%.
The sustained growth across major segments reflects the increasing competitiveness and diversification of India's textile export basket, supported by improved market access, policy interventions and continued efforts towards value addition and market diversification. The sector remains an important contributor to manufacturing, employment and India's overall export growth.
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