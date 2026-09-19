403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tero India Jump Starts The 3X3 India Initiative With India Quest At The Promenade In Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 17th, 2026 - 3x3 India Quest 2026, the FIBA-sanctioned, Tero Entertainment-led basketball competition backed by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and the Delhi Basketball Association (DBA), wrapped up a high-octane two-day showdown at DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi on September 15-16. Conceived as the first step in Tero Entertainment's initiative to build a sustainable 3x3 ecosystem in India from the grassroots, 3x3 India Quest 2026 brought together 3x3 players from across the country in a festive atmosphere of music and street culture.
The matches were contested with relentless intensity, each possession carrying weight with a slot at the FIBA 3x3 World Series in Mongolia on the line. True to the format's reputation for speed and skill, teams battled through the 12-second shot clock and 10-minute game windows, with points earned translating directly into official FIBA ranking recognition, a first for most of the players competing, who have largely played in domestic, unranked formats until now. The matches kept crowds on their feet throughout, with quarter-final and semi-final matchups setting up a tightly fought summit contest for the 3x3 India Quest 2026 title.
Team South Delhi reigned supreme at 3x3 India Quest 2026, winning over Team Bulandshahr in a closely contested final to lift the inaugural trophy. The win earns Team South Delhi the opportunity to play in the qualifying draw at the FIBA 3x3 World Series in Mongolia, where they will play against some of the best teams in the world, marking the country's first direct pathway from a domestic 3x3 event to the international ranking circuit. Team Bulandshahr pushed the final to the wire, and their run through the tournament demonstrated the depth of 3x3 basketball talent that already exists in India.
Brian L. Marcar, Managing Director & Founder, Tero Entertainment, said, "3x3 India Quest 2026 is exactly the kind of start we envisioned for 3x3 in India. Over two days, we saw the intensity, the skill, and the sheer hunger of these players to compete at a global level, and that tells us India's 3x3 story is only just the beginning. This was never staging a one off event; it was about proving that the appetite, the talent, and the audience are all here. Watching Team South Delhi earn their place on the road to Mongolia is the clearest validation of that belief, and we are only getting started on this journey, we have plans to execute numerous bigger tournaments over the next few years as part of our road to the Olympics vision to have the Indian team participate in the Olympic Games in 2028".
Chandrakant Singh, MD & CEO, Tero India, said, "What stood out most over these two days was the passion, the talent and the 3x3 skill of each of the participants. Seeing the engagement and professionalism of the players we are even more confident that our strategy of giving domestic talent the opportunity to compete, be ranked, and be led towards the global circuit is relevant and strong. Seeing Team South Delhi book their spot at the FIBA 3x3 World Series in Mongolia within our very first edition is an early sign that the grassroots-to-international pathway we are building is in motion and we intend to keep strengthening it"
Vikas Tandon, CMO, Tero International, said, ''3x3 India Quest 2026 showed us that when you build an experience around music, culture, and high-intensity sport, young audiences don't just watch; they show up and engage. The energy at DLF Promenade, from the courtside crowds to what we saw across social platforms, confirmed that 3x3 speaks a language Gen Z already understands. That is the real opportunity for brands and partners here: a live property where sports and entertainment aren't separate tracks, but one connected experience for the Indian youth to engage with. As one of the next steps we will set up and launch a 3x3 Academy at Delhi Public School R. K. Puram as part of our grassroots talent development focused strategy.''
Between the on-court spectacle, Thai pop sensation MellaMay delivered an electrifying performance with an exclusive hindi rendition of Bounce - the theme song of 3x3 Champions Cup in Thailand that captivated the audience at DLF Promenade.
3x3 India Quest 2026 lands at a moment when 3x3 is one of the fastest-growing urban sports globally, with FIBA estimating a media value of USD 220-290 million for sponsors in 2025 on the back of 1.5 billion impressions and 1.1 billion video views. The format's social following has grown from 2.6 million in 2021 to over 10 million in 2025, with 70 percent of that audience aged 13-34, precisely the demographic Tero Entertainment is targeting with its India entry. Globally, the sport counts over 2 million registered players and 170 eligible national federations, with 440,000 new players added in 2024 alone.
Instantaneously after the the completion of the two days mega event Quest, there comes a big breaking news!!! India is expected to move up a notch in the Global rankings. That's what FIBA sanctioned tournament brings to the team on court!
Tero Entertainment reiterated its gratitude to the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and the Delhi Basketball Association (DBA) for their continued support in staging 3x3 India Quest 2026. Tero India also extended their appreciation towards 3.0 Sports and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. for smooth roll out of the entire project.
ABOUT TERO ENTERTAINMENT
Tero Entertainment, headquartered in Bangkok, is Thailand's leading sports and entertainment company, founded and led by Managing Director Brian L. Marcar. The company has established a strong presence in the Thai sports and entertainment ecosystem. In 3x3 basketball, the company has been an active promoter of the sport's growth in Thailand, organizing FIBA-endorsed 3x3 basketball events, including the FIBA 3x3 Champions Cup and the 3x3 Road to Champions Cup, in collaboration with the Basketball Association of Thailand. With 3x3 Quest India 2026, Tero Entertainment marked its official entry into the Indian market, through Tero India, extending its sports and entertainment promoter expertise and its commitment to growing 3x3 basketball to a new audience across borders.
The matches were contested with relentless intensity, each possession carrying weight with a slot at the FIBA 3x3 World Series in Mongolia on the line. True to the format's reputation for speed and skill, teams battled through the 12-second shot clock and 10-minute game windows, with points earned translating directly into official FIBA ranking recognition, a first for most of the players competing, who have largely played in domestic, unranked formats until now. The matches kept crowds on their feet throughout, with quarter-final and semi-final matchups setting up a tightly fought summit contest for the 3x3 India Quest 2026 title.
Team South Delhi reigned supreme at 3x3 India Quest 2026, winning over Team Bulandshahr in a closely contested final to lift the inaugural trophy. The win earns Team South Delhi the opportunity to play in the qualifying draw at the FIBA 3x3 World Series in Mongolia, where they will play against some of the best teams in the world, marking the country's first direct pathway from a domestic 3x3 event to the international ranking circuit. Team Bulandshahr pushed the final to the wire, and their run through the tournament demonstrated the depth of 3x3 basketball talent that already exists in India.
Brian L. Marcar, Managing Director & Founder, Tero Entertainment, said, "3x3 India Quest 2026 is exactly the kind of start we envisioned for 3x3 in India. Over two days, we saw the intensity, the skill, and the sheer hunger of these players to compete at a global level, and that tells us India's 3x3 story is only just the beginning. This was never staging a one off event; it was about proving that the appetite, the talent, and the audience are all here. Watching Team South Delhi earn their place on the road to Mongolia is the clearest validation of that belief, and we are only getting started on this journey, we have plans to execute numerous bigger tournaments over the next few years as part of our road to the Olympics vision to have the Indian team participate in the Olympic Games in 2028".
Chandrakant Singh, MD & CEO, Tero India, said, "What stood out most over these two days was the passion, the talent and the 3x3 skill of each of the participants. Seeing the engagement and professionalism of the players we are even more confident that our strategy of giving domestic talent the opportunity to compete, be ranked, and be led towards the global circuit is relevant and strong. Seeing Team South Delhi book their spot at the FIBA 3x3 World Series in Mongolia within our very first edition is an early sign that the grassroots-to-international pathway we are building is in motion and we intend to keep strengthening it"
Vikas Tandon, CMO, Tero International, said, ''3x3 India Quest 2026 showed us that when you build an experience around music, culture, and high-intensity sport, young audiences don't just watch; they show up and engage. The energy at DLF Promenade, from the courtside crowds to what we saw across social platforms, confirmed that 3x3 speaks a language Gen Z already understands. That is the real opportunity for brands and partners here: a live property where sports and entertainment aren't separate tracks, but one connected experience for the Indian youth to engage with. As one of the next steps we will set up and launch a 3x3 Academy at Delhi Public School R. K. Puram as part of our grassroots talent development focused strategy.''
Between the on-court spectacle, Thai pop sensation MellaMay delivered an electrifying performance with an exclusive hindi rendition of Bounce - the theme song of 3x3 Champions Cup in Thailand that captivated the audience at DLF Promenade.
3x3 India Quest 2026 lands at a moment when 3x3 is one of the fastest-growing urban sports globally, with FIBA estimating a media value of USD 220-290 million for sponsors in 2025 on the back of 1.5 billion impressions and 1.1 billion video views. The format's social following has grown from 2.6 million in 2021 to over 10 million in 2025, with 70 percent of that audience aged 13-34, precisely the demographic Tero Entertainment is targeting with its India entry. Globally, the sport counts over 2 million registered players and 170 eligible national federations, with 440,000 new players added in 2024 alone.
Instantaneously after the the completion of the two days mega event Quest, there comes a big breaking news!!! India is expected to move up a notch in the Global rankings. That's what FIBA sanctioned tournament brings to the team on court!
Tero Entertainment reiterated its gratitude to the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and the Delhi Basketball Association (DBA) for their continued support in staging 3x3 India Quest 2026. Tero India also extended their appreciation towards 3.0 Sports and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. for smooth roll out of the entire project.
ABOUT TERO ENTERTAINMENT
Tero Entertainment, headquartered in Bangkok, is Thailand's leading sports and entertainment company, founded and led by Managing Director Brian L. Marcar. The company has established a strong presence in the Thai sports and entertainment ecosystem. In 3x3 basketball, the company has been an active promoter of the sport's growth in Thailand, organizing FIBA-endorsed 3x3 basketball events, including the FIBA 3x3 Champions Cup and the 3x3 Road to Champions Cup, in collaboration with the Basketball Association of Thailand. With 3x3 Quest India 2026, Tero Entertainment marked its official entry into the Indian market, through Tero India, extending its sports and entertainment promoter expertise and its commitment to growing 3x3 basketball to a new audience across borders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment