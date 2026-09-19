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V-Logis Introduces Flexible Pay-Per-Use Warehousing Solutions To Help Businesses Manage Festive Season Demand
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) V-Logis, the comprehensive 3PL solutions arm of the V-Trans Group, has introduced flexible pay-per-use warehousing solutions to support businesses as they prepare for increased inventory and order volumes during the upcoming festive season.
The festive period typically brings a sharp increase in demand across sectors such as e-commerce, retail, FMCG, consumer durables, electronics, lifestyle products, and other consumer-focused industries. While higher demand presents significant business opportunities, it also creates challenges around temporary storage capacity, inventory management, and the cost of maintaining additional warehouse infrastructure.
To address these requirements, V-Logis is offering businesses the flexibility to access additional warehouse space based on their actual needs, helping them scale storage capacity during peak periods without having to invest in new facilities or commit to unnecessary fixed space.
Festive Demand Calls for Greater Warehousing Flexibility
For businesses, festive demand can be difficult to predict precisely. Inventory requirements can increase rapidly during festive promotions, product launches, and seasonal sales, while maintaining the same additional capacity throughout the year may not be commercially viable.
The scale of festive supply chain activity was evident during the 2025 season. Flipkart reported a 24% year-on-year increase in units handled during its festive season, with more than 5,000 shipments moving per minute on peak days and over 7.3 million shipments fulfilled in a single day. More than 60% of its orders came from Tier II and Tier III regions.
This growing complexity is increasing the need for warehousing models that can respond quickly to short-term changes in inventory and distribution requirements.
Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ronak Shah, Executive Director, V-Trans & CEO of V-Logis, said, "Festive season demand is one of the most unpredictable phases in the supply chain calendar, and businesses often find themselves either underprepared for the surge or locked into fixed infrastructure they don't need for the rest of the year. With our flexible pay-per-use warehousing model, we want to give businesses the freedom to scale storage up or down exactly when they need it, without the burden of long-term commitments. This is part of our larger commitment to building agile, responsive supply chain solutions across India.
Pay for the Space You Need
To address these requirements, V-Logis's flexible warehousing offering enables businesses to access additional warehouse capacity according to their actual needs, without necessarily investing in new warehouse infrastructure or committing to excess space for extended periods.
The solution is designed to support requirements ranging from seasonal inventory overflow and festive demand to new product launches, regional expansion, and longer-term supply chain needs.
Customers can benefit from:
Pay-per-use and pay-per-space models
Short-term and long-term warehousing options
On-demand storage capacity
Scalable space based on inventory requirements
Safe and professionally managed warehousing
Access to warehousing solutions across India
This allows businesses to convert part of their warehousing requirement from a fixed infrastructure commitment into a more flexible operating model.
About V-Trans (India) Ltd:
V Trans India Ltd is a preferred single-window logistics solution provider. A 6-decade-old company that has evolved from a traditional transport player to a national logistics solution provider company.
V Trans group, with its 3 business verticals, V Trans, V Xpress, and V Logis, provides all solutions of surface transport, multimodal express cargo movement, and warehousing & 3PL. Reaching across the nation, the experience of diverse industry needs, and the solid ethical foundation provide the V Trans group an unmatchable positioning. From small loads to ODC consignments, from single shipments to the requirement of full project handling or the complex 3PL solution, our group has it all.
The festive period typically brings a sharp increase in demand across sectors such as e-commerce, retail, FMCG, consumer durables, electronics, lifestyle products, and other consumer-focused industries. While higher demand presents significant business opportunities, it also creates challenges around temporary storage capacity, inventory management, and the cost of maintaining additional warehouse infrastructure.
To address these requirements, V-Logis is offering businesses the flexibility to access additional warehouse space based on their actual needs, helping them scale storage capacity during peak periods without having to invest in new facilities or commit to unnecessary fixed space.
Festive Demand Calls for Greater Warehousing Flexibility
For businesses, festive demand can be difficult to predict precisely. Inventory requirements can increase rapidly during festive promotions, product launches, and seasonal sales, while maintaining the same additional capacity throughout the year may not be commercially viable.
The scale of festive supply chain activity was evident during the 2025 season. Flipkart reported a 24% year-on-year increase in units handled during its festive season, with more than 5,000 shipments moving per minute on peak days and over 7.3 million shipments fulfilled in a single day. More than 60% of its orders came from Tier II and Tier III regions.
This growing complexity is increasing the need for warehousing models that can respond quickly to short-term changes in inventory and distribution requirements.
Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ronak Shah, Executive Director, V-Trans & CEO of V-Logis, said, "Festive season demand is one of the most unpredictable phases in the supply chain calendar, and businesses often find themselves either underprepared for the surge or locked into fixed infrastructure they don't need for the rest of the year. With our flexible pay-per-use warehousing model, we want to give businesses the freedom to scale storage up or down exactly when they need it, without the burden of long-term commitments. This is part of our larger commitment to building agile, responsive supply chain solutions across India.
Pay for the Space You Need
To address these requirements, V-Logis's flexible warehousing offering enables businesses to access additional warehouse capacity according to their actual needs, without necessarily investing in new warehouse infrastructure or committing to excess space for extended periods.
The solution is designed to support requirements ranging from seasonal inventory overflow and festive demand to new product launches, regional expansion, and longer-term supply chain needs.
Customers can benefit from:
Pay-per-use and pay-per-space models
Short-term and long-term warehousing options
On-demand storage capacity
Scalable space based on inventory requirements
Safe and professionally managed warehousing
Access to warehousing solutions across India
This allows businesses to convert part of their warehousing requirement from a fixed infrastructure commitment into a more flexible operating model.
About V-Trans (India) Ltd:
V Trans India Ltd is a preferred single-window logistics solution provider. A 6-decade-old company that has evolved from a traditional transport player to a national logistics solution provider company.
V Trans group, with its 3 business verticals, V Trans, V Xpress, and V Logis, provides all solutions of surface transport, multimodal express cargo movement, and warehousing & 3PL. Reaching across the nation, the experience of diverse industry needs, and the solid ethical foundation provide the V Trans group an unmatchable positioning. From small loads to ODC consignments, from single shipments to the requirement of full project handling or the complex 3PL solution, our group has it all.
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