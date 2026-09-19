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Pets On Akasa Sees Bengaluru Lead As The Airline's Largest Pet Travel Hub With Over 3,700 Pet Journeys
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September 17, 2026: Akasa Air, India's fastest-growing airline, today shared new insights into pet travel trends, revealing Bengaluru as the airline's largest pet travel hub. The findings underscore the growing preference among pet parents to travel with their furry companions, with Bengaluru continuing to lead demand for pet-friendly travel across Akasa Air's network.
Key insights:
Bengaluru accounts for more than 30% of all pet journeys on Akasa Air's network
More than 3,700 pet journeys have been undertaken from the city since launch
Pet travel from Bengaluru increased by 53%, from 856 journeys in FY24 to 1,310 journeys in FY26
Five of Akasa Air's top 10 most frequent pet parents are from Bengaluru
Bengaluru–Delhi, Bengaluru–Kolkata and Bengaluru–Guwahati are among the most popular pet travel routes; consistently ranking in top 5 sectors for pet travel in last three financial years, contributing to over 55% of pet flights from Bengaluru.
Pet parents from Bengaluru now travel with their pets across 16 destinations, up from 10 since launch
Apart from cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Guwahati, Ahmedabad pet travel is also growing in Bhubaneshwar, Pune, Lucknow, Kochi, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Calicut destinations.
As pet ownership continues to grow, pet parents are increasingly looking to include their furry companions in leisure, family and long-distance travel. Bengaluru's travel patterns reflect this shift, with demand extending beyond traditional metro routes to a broader mix of leisure and regional destinations.
Having flown over 13,500+ pets across its network, Pets on Akasa reflects the growing confidence that pet parents place in the service. Akasa Air has continuously evolved its pet travel offering based on customer feedback, introducing thoughtful enhancements such as allowing up to three pets per flight, increasing the in-cabin weight limit to 10 kg (including the carrier), simplifying booking processes, and adopting a more flexible health certification policy. These efforts align with the airline's broader philosophy of building a warm and reliable flying experience.
Customers travelling with their pets on Akasa Air enjoy a range of complimentary value-added services, including a pre-booked window seat, priority check-in and boarding, ensuring an elevated flying experience. Akasa Air has undertaken extensive research and provided specialised training for its customer care centre, ground services and in-flight teams, highlighting its commitment to delivering the highest standards of care, safety, and comfort throughout the journey. Moreover, Akasa Air has also partnered with Umeed for Animals Foundation, a Gurgaon-based non-profit animal rehabilitation dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating animals. The airline works with the NGO to implement best practices across processes and policies to continuously enhance pet comfort and safety.
Launched on 1st November 2022, Pets on Akasa allows customers to travel on domestic flights across 28 cities with their cats and dogs in the cabin or cargo, based on their weight. As pet ownership continues to rise in India and travel preferences evolve, Akasa Air remains focused on strengthening its position as India's most trusted airline for pet parents, while continuing to set new benchmarks in reliability, care and customer experience.
About Akasa Air:
Akasa Air is India's most dependable airline, offering warm and efficient customer service, reliable operations, and affordable fares - all in the Akasa Way. Akasa's youthful personality, employee-centric philosophy, tech-led approach, and culture of service make this commitment a reality for all Indians.
Akasa Air's consistent on-time leadership, operational efficiencies and extremely positive customer feedback have made it a preferred carrier in India, serving over 30 million passengers since its launch in August 2022. Akasa Air currently connects with 29 domestic and seven international cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Sri Vijaya Puram, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Kozhikode, Navi Mumbai, Dibrugarh, Udaipur, Jaipur, Doha (Qatar), Jeddah, Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi (UAE), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Phuket (Thailand) and Hanoi (Vietnam).
Key insights:
Bengaluru accounts for more than 30% of all pet journeys on Akasa Air's network
More than 3,700 pet journeys have been undertaken from the city since launch
Pet travel from Bengaluru increased by 53%, from 856 journeys in FY24 to 1,310 journeys in FY26
Five of Akasa Air's top 10 most frequent pet parents are from Bengaluru
Bengaluru–Delhi, Bengaluru–Kolkata and Bengaluru–Guwahati are among the most popular pet travel routes; consistently ranking in top 5 sectors for pet travel in last three financial years, contributing to over 55% of pet flights from Bengaluru.
Pet parents from Bengaluru now travel with their pets across 16 destinations, up from 10 since launch
Apart from cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Guwahati, Ahmedabad pet travel is also growing in Bhubaneshwar, Pune, Lucknow, Kochi, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Calicut destinations.
As pet ownership continues to grow, pet parents are increasingly looking to include their furry companions in leisure, family and long-distance travel. Bengaluru's travel patterns reflect this shift, with demand extending beyond traditional metro routes to a broader mix of leisure and regional destinations.
Having flown over 13,500+ pets across its network, Pets on Akasa reflects the growing confidence that pet parents place in the service. Akasa Air has continuously evolved its pet travel offering based on customer feedback, introducing thoughtful enhancements such as allowing up to three pets per flight, increasing the in-cabin weight limit to 10 kg (including the carrier), simplifying booking processes, and adopting a more flexible health certification policy. These efforts align with the airline's broader philosophy of building a warm and reliable flying experience.
Customers travelling with their pets on Akasa Air enjoy a range of complimentary value-added services, including a pre-booked window seat, priority check-in and boarding, ensuring an elevated flying experience. Akasa Air has undertaken extensive research and provided specialised training for its customer care centre, ground services and in-flight teams, highlighting its commitment to delivering the highest standards of care, safety, and comfort throughout the journey. Moreover, Akasa Air has also partnered with Umeed for Animals Foundation, a Gurgaon-based non-profit animal rehabilitation dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating animals. The airline works with the NGO to implement best practices across processes and policies to continuously enhance pet comfort and safety.
Launched on 1st November 2022, Pets on Akasa allows customers to travel on domestic flights across 28 cities with their cats and dogs in the cabin or cargo, based on their weight. As pet ownership continues to rise in India and travel preferences evolve, Akasa Air remains focused on strengthening its position as India's most trusted airline for pet parents, while continuing to set new benchmarks in reliability, care and customer experience.
About Akasa Air:
Akasa Air is India's most dependable airline, offering warm and efficient customer service, reliable operations, and affordable fares - all in the Akasa Way. Akasa's youthful personality, employee-centric philosophy, tech-led approach, and culture of service make this commitment a reality for all Indians.
Akasa Air's consistent on-time leadership, operational efficiencies and extremely positive customer feedback have made it a preferred carrier in India, serving over 30 million passengers since its launch in August 2022. Akasa Air currently connects with 29 domestic and seven international cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Sri Vijaya Puram, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Kozhikode, Navi Mumbai, Dibrugarh, Udaipur, Jaipur, Doha (Qatar), Jeddah, Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi (UAE), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Phuket (Thailand) and Hanoi (Vietnam).
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