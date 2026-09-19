403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
University Of York Mumbai Launches Research Institute Tackling Societal Challenges
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 17th Sep 2026: The University of York Mumbai has launched a new research and policy institute, the Institute for Good Society.
The launch follows the opening of the new University and its first intake of new students.
The Institute will undertake research relevant to major global challenges including artificial intelligence, urbanisation and climate change across developing nations and beyond, drawing on the University of York's commitment to delivering research for public good.
Operating as a 'living lab', it will benefit from the dynamic city of Mumbai as a source of inspiration. Academic teams will work directly alongside local communities, businesses, non-governmental organisations and policy makers to co-create and test practical solutions to urban and societal applications in real time.
Dr Chandan Roy, Assistant Professor of Environmental Economics at the University of York Mumbai, said:“One project that has begun under the new Institute, for example, involves researchers in Mumbai working with the York Environmental Sustainability Institute (YESI) and the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) on issues such as the economics of climate change, environmental sustainability, and the impacts of climate change on rural communities.
“Researchers in Mumbai and across India have been working on these challenges for a long time, but by collaborating with teams in York we don't just get evidence in one environment, we get a comparison that we can scale-up to find solutions that will assist many communities around the world.”
Other research includes investigating a mission-driven social enterprise model utilised by a crafts business - local to the University of York Mumbai - that integrates ethical fashion with social empowerment. The study aims to highlight how fair trade principles can be sustainably operationalised on a global scale.
Professor Lindsay Oades, Provost of University of York Mumbai, said: "We are bringing our research-led approach to a city that is itself a living laboratory of innovation, enterprise, culture and transformation. We don't just want to study societal problems, we will be co-creating solutions to deliver meaningful and positive change.
It will bring researchers together from Mumbai, York, and other collaborators around the world, providing a really exciting opportunity for partnership and for our students to extend their learning beyond the classroom.”
The Institute will facilitate visiting fellowships, joint international projects, short teaching visits and cross-border policy engagement.
It will bring together four initial interdisciplinary research streams, all designed to address key societal questions. These are focused on investigating responsible corporate governance, sustainable finance, inclusive economic growth, and examining the social and economic impact of arts, culture and the creative industries in shaping civic life and public policy.
Researchers will address climate adaptation strategies, urban ecological stewardship, sustainable supply chains, and environmental resilience in rapidly growing cities, and focus on responsible AI governance, cybersecurity policy, digital ethics, and deploying technology for public benefit.
Professor Ken Badcock, Interim Vice-Chancellor at the University of York, said: "Mumbai offers an extraordinary environment to locate our new Institute. As one of the world's great centres of finance, enterprise and culture, it is already asking and answering some of the major societal questions that the whole world faces, such as the impact of air pollution, rising climate temperatures, and biodiversity loss.
“As a living lab, our researchers - together with business, industry and the local community - can investigate questions relevant to India, the UK and the globe.”
The Institute for Good Society was launched following the official opening of the University of York Mumbai, based in the Powai Business District of the city, which was attended by senior leaders from both the University of York and the University of York Mumbai, academic staff, students, and partners in business and industry.
Students in the inaugural cohort are taking degree programmes in computer science, artificial intelligence, cyber security, business, finance and creative industries.
Ashwin Damera, CEO and Co-founder, Emeritus & Eruditus, said,“India has 45 million students in higher education and nearly a million studying abroad. It is the world's largest, youngest, and most aspirational talent pool. The University of York Mumbai will nurture their ambitions, guide them into a globally competitive workplace, and provide the inspiration and confidence to continue learning throughout their careers.”
Global education company Emeritus is the University's strategic joint venture partner in India, working alongside the University to enable its successful establishment and growth through expertise across key non-academic functions.
The launch follows the opening of the new University and its first intake of new students.
The Institute will undertake research relevant to major global challenges including artificial intelligence, urbanisation and climate change across developing nations and beyond, drawing on the University of York's commitment to delivering research for public good.
Operating as a 'living lab', it will benefit from the dynamic city of Mumbai as a source of inspiration. Academic teams will work directly alongside local communities, businesses, non-governmental organisations and policy makers to co-create and test practical solutions to urban and societal applications in real time.
Dr Chandan Roy, Assistant Professor of Environmental Economics at the University of York Mumbai, said:“One project that has begun under the new Institute, for example, involves researchers in Mumbai working with the York Environmental Sustainability Institute (YESI) and the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) on issues such as the economics of climate change, environmental sustainability, and the impacts of climate change on rural communities.
“Researchers in Mumbai and across India have been working on these challenges for a long time, but by collaborating with teams in York we don't just get evidence in one environment, we get a comparison that we can scale-up to find solutions that will assist many communities around the world.”
Other research includes investigating a mission-driven social enterprise model utilised by a crafts business - local to the University of York Mumbai - that integrates ethical fashion with social empowerment. The study aims to highlight how fair trade principles can be sustainably operationalised on a global scale.
Professor Lindsay Oades, Provost of University of York Mumbai, said: "We are bringing our research-led approach to a city that is itself a living laboratory of innovation, enterprise, culture and transformation. We don't just want to study societal problems, we will be co-creating solutions to deliver meaningful and positive change.
It will bring researchers together from Mumbai, York, and other collaborators around the world, providing a really exciting opportunity for partnership and for our students to extend their learning beyond the classroom.”
The Institute will facilitate visiting fellowships, joint international projects, short teaching visits and cross-border policy engagement.
It will bring together four initial interdisciplinary research streams, all designed to address key societal questions. These are focused on investigating responsible corporate governance, sustainable finance, inclusive economic growth, and examining the social and economic impact of arts, culture and the creative industries in shaping civic life and public policy.
Researchers will address climate adaptation strategies, urban ecological stewardship, sustainable supply chains, and environmental resilience in rapidly growing cities, and focus on responsible AI governance, cybersecurity policy, digital ethics, and deploying technology for public benefit.
Professor Ken Badcock, Interim Vice-Chancellor at the University of York, said: "Mumbai offers an extraordinary environment to locate our new Institute. As one of the world's great centres of finance, enterprise and culture, it is already asking and answering some of the major societal questions that the whole world faces, such as the impact of air pollution, rising climate temperatures, and biodiversity loss.
“As a living lab, our researchers - together with business, industry and the local community - can investigate questions relevant to India, the UK and the globe.”
The Institute for Good Society was launched following the official opening of the University of York Mumbai, based in the Powai Business District of the city, which was attended by senior leaders from both the University of York and the University of York Mumbai, academic staff, students, and partners in business and industry.
Students in the inaugural cohort are taking degree programmes in computer science, artificial intelligence, cyber security, business, finance and creative industries.
Ashwin Damera, CEO and Co-founder, Emeritus & Eruditus, said,“India has 45 million students in higher education and nearly a million studying abroad. It is the world's largest, youngest, and most aspirational talent pool. The University of York Mumbai will nurture their ambitions, guide them into a globally competitive workplace, and provide the inspiration and confidence to continue learning throughout their careers.”
Global education company Emeritus is the University's strategic joint venture partner in India, working alongside the University to enable its successful establishment and growth through expertise across key non-academic functions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment