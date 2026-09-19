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Pratap University, Jaipur Marks Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Birthday With Vedic Hawan
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) A unit of the prestigious Maharana Pratap Group of Institutions, Pratap University, Jaipur, marked the birthday of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi with a traditional Vedic Hawan, organised at the initiative of University Chancellor Shri Shailendra Bhadauria. The ceremony was performed by 51 Batuks who travelled from Ujjain and invoked prayers for the Prime Minister's long life, good health and continued service to the nation.
Rooted in India's rich spiritual and cultural traditions, the ceremony reflected the University's respect for the values of Sanskriti, Seva and Rashtranirman. The chanting of Gayatri mantras and the performance of rituals by the Batuks created a spiritually charged atmosphere on the University campus, with prayers being offered for the well-being of the Prime Minister and the country.
Speaking on the occasion, Shri Shailendra Bhadauria, Chancellor, Pratap University, Jaipur, said,“India's cultural traditions have always taught us to express our gratitude and goodwill through prayer and collective participation. On the Prime Minister's birthday, the Hawan at Pratap University is our humble expression of respect and our prayers for his good health, long life and strength to continue serving the nation. We also hope that the spirit of Viksit Bharat, self-reliance and national progress continues to inspire our young generation.”
The Chancellor extended his heartfelt birthday greetings to Shri Narendra Modi and conveyed his wishes for his health, longevity and continued success in the service of the nation.
For Pratap University, the occasion was also an opportunity to reinforce the importance of India's cultural heritage among young people. The University believes that education extends beyond classrooms and academic learning, and that students should remain connected with the country's traditions, values and sense of collective responsibility.
The Vedic Hawan, conducted according to traditional rituals, brought together the spiritual heritage of Ujjain and the youthful academic environment of Pratap University. The sacred chanting by the 51 Batuks resonated across the campus, making the occasion a meaningful expression of cultural continuity, devotion and goodwill.
The University extended its greetings to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on his birthday and offered prayers for his well-being and for the continued peace, prosperity and progress of the nation.
Rooted in India's rich spiritual and cultural traditions, the ceremony reflected the University's respect for the values of Sanskriti, Seva and Rashtranirman. The chanting of Gayatri mantras and the performance of rituals by the Batuks created a spiritually charged atmosphere on the University campus, with prayers being offered for the well-being of the Prime Minister and the country.
Speaking on the occasion, Shri Shailendra Bhadauria, Chancellor, Pratap University, Jaipur, said,“India's cultural traditions have always taught us to express our gratitude and goodwill through prayer and collective participation. On the Prime Minister's birthday, the Hawan at Pratap University is our humble expression of respect and our prayers for his good health, long life and strength to continue serving the nation. We also hope that the spirit of Viksit Bharat, self-reliance and national progress continues to inspire our young generation.”
The Chancellor extended his heartfelt birthday greetings to Shri Narendra Modi and conveyed his wishes for his health, longevity and continued success in the service of the nation.
For Pratap University, the occasion was also an opportunity to reinforce the importance of India's cultural heritage among young people. The University believes that education extends beyond classrooms and academic learning, and that students should remain connected with the country's traditions, values and sense of collective responsibility.
The Vedic Hawan, conducted according to traditional rituals, brought together the spiritual heritage of Ujjain and the youthful academic environment of Pratap University. The sacred chanting by the 51 Batuks resonated across the campus, making the occasion a meaningful expression of cultural continuity, devotion and goodwill.
The University extended its greetings to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on his birthday and offered prayers for his well-being and for the continued peace, prosperity and progress of the nation.
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