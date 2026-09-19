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Sonu Nigam To Kick Off 'Revolution Tour India' At Bhartiya Mall, Bengaluru On October 24Th 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, September 18th, 2026: Legendary singer Sonu Nigam is set to kick off the India leg of his highly anticipated Revolution Tour live in Bengaluru on October 24, 2026. Taking place at the Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, the concert marks the exclusive premier stop for the tour's national rollout.
Following international performances across major global markets, the event brings the grand production to Indian shores, giving local fans the first opportunity to experience the live showcase. Marking the tour's inaugural India debut, Bengaluru will be the very first audience to experience this high-octane production.
Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru has been handpicked to host the explosive grand opening of the global Revolution Tour, preparing to host thousands of attendees for an evening featuring the iconic vocalist's timeless hits and high-energy stage production.
For over three decades, Sonu Nigam has remained one of India's most enduring musical voices, creating songs that have become a part of the country's collective memory. Having recorded over 6,000 songs in 32 languages and performed across the world, Sonu Nigam continues to be one of India's most celebrated live performers.
Conceptualised and produced by ITW Playworx, the India tour is designed as a large-format live entertainment experience that brings together Sonu Nigam's music, storytelling, large-scale visuals and stage production. Revolution Tour India has been envisioned as an entertainment property that goes beyond the conventional concert format. Every show is crafted as an immersive experience, taking the audience on an unforgettable journey from start to finish.
Speaking on the announcement, a spokesperson from ITW Playworx said: "As ITW Playworx celebrates ten years of creating some of India's most recognised sports and entertainment experiences, Revolution Tour India represents a defining milestone in our journey. Over the past decade, we've built marquee live properties across sports, entertainment and culture, and partnering with Sonu Nigam for a tour of this scale is both a privilege and a responsibility. Audiences today are looking for experiences that go beyond a traditional concert, and Revolution Tour India reflects that shift. It also reflects our commitment to expanding premium live entertainment across established and emerging concert markets, including several cities where audiences will experience Sonu Nigam perform on this scale for the very first time."
With several destinations witnessing Sonu Nigam perform on this scale for the first time and others welcoming him back after years, Revolution Tour India reflects the growing demand for premium live entertainment across India while bringing together audiences through the music that has defined generations. Tickets for the Revolution Tour India in Bengaluru are now available exclusively on District.
About ITW Playworx
ITW Playworx is a premier global experiential marketing and integrated brand solutions agency. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Bandra West, Mumbai, it serves as the Entertainment, Media, and Communication division of ITW Consulting Pvt Ltd. They specialize in experiential marketing, sports and entertainment, public relations, and talent management.
Following international performances across major global markets, the event brings the grand production to Indian shores, giving local fans the first opportunity to experience the live showcase. Marking the tour's inaugural India debut, Bengaluru will be the very first audience to experience this high-octane production.
Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru has been handpicked to host the explosive grand opening of the global Revolution Tour, preparing to host thousands of attendees for an evening featuring the iconic vocalist's timeless hits and high-energy stage production.
For over three decades, Sonu Nigam has remained one of India's most enduring musical voices, creating songs that have become a part of the country's collective memory. Having recorded over 6,000 songs in 32 languages and performed across the world, Sonu Nigam continues to be one of India's most celebrated live performers.
Conceptualised and produced by ITW Playworx, the India tour is designed as a large-format live entertainment experience that brings together Sonu Nigam's music, storytelling, large-scale visuals and stage production. Revolution Tour India has been envisioned as an entertainment property that goes beyond the conventional concert format. Every show is crafted as an immersive experience, taking the audience on an unforgettable journey from start to finish.
Speaking on the announcement, a spokesperson from ITW Playworx said: "As ITW Playworx celebrates ten years of creating some of India's most recognised sports and entertainment experiences, Revolution Tour India represents a defining milestone in our journey. Over the past decade, we've built marquee live properties across sports, entertainment and culture, and partnering with Sonu Nigam for a tour of this scale is both a privilege and a responsibility. Audiences today are looking for experiences that go beyond a traditional concert, and Revolution Tour India reflects that shift. It also reflects our commitment to expanding premium live entertainment across established and emerging concert markets, including several cities where audiences will experience Sonu Nigam perform on this scale for the very first time."
With several destinations witnessing Sonu Nigam perform on this scale for the first time and others welcoming him back after years, Revolution Tour India reflects the growing demand for premium live entertainment across India while bringing together audiences through the music that has defined generations. Tickets for the Revolution Tour India in Bengaluru are now available exclusively on District.
About ITW Playworx
ITW Playworx is a premier global experiential marketing and integrated brand solutions agency. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Bandra West, Mumbai, it serves as the Entertainment, Media, and Communication division of ITW Consulting Pvt Ltd. They specialize in experiential marketing, sports and entertainment, public relations, and talent management.
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