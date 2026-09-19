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Inkers Technology Named Contech Startup Of The Year At Construction Technology Show 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, September 18, 2026: Inkers Technology, a construction intelligence company focused on applying AI to real-world construction operations, has been recognised as ConTech Startup of the Year at the Construction Technology Show (CTS) 2026, held alongside the 21st Construction World Architect & Builder Awards (CWAB) at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. The recognition places Inkers among the emerging technology companies helping shape the next phase of construction through artificial intelligence, data and digital intelligence.
The recognition comes at a time when India's construction sector is witnessing a fundamental shift in how projects are planned, monitored and delivered. As project complexity increases across residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure developments, developers and project teams are increasingly looking beyond conventional project management systems towards technologies that can provide earlier visibility into risks, dependencies and potential deviations.
Speaking on the occasion, Argenio Antao, Chief Business Officer, Inkers Technology, said:“Construction has historically been an industry where enormous amounts of data are generated, but much of that information reaches decision-makers only after the opportunity to act has passed. This recognition is significant for us because it reflects a broader shift in the industry towards making construction more intelligent, predictable and outcome-oriented. At Inkers, our focus has always been on turning construction data into actionable intelligence that helps teams see risk earlier and make better decisions. With Kaël, we are taking that approach further by moving from simply managing projects to transforming outcomes.”
Inkers Technology is addressing this shift through Kaël, its AI-native construction intelligence platform. Kaël brings together fragmented information across project workflows to create a predictive intelligence layer that helps teams identify emerging risks, understand their potential impact and take action before issues translate into delays or cost escalations. The platform is designed to move project teams from retrospective reporting towards intelligence-led decision-making.
The platform works alongside Observance, Inkers' operational intelligence solution that uses computer vision, LiDAR and real-time analytics to create a live digital representation of construction sites. Together, Kaël and Observance connect what is happening on the ground with the decisions being taken across project teams and leadership, enabling greater visibility and control across project execution.
The recognition comes as Inkers continues to expand its focus on AI-led construction management and intelligence, with the company aiming to help developers, project management teams and construction organisations build with greater predictability, visibility and control.
The recognition comes at a time when India's construction sector is witnessing a fundamental shift in how projects are planned, monitored and delivered. As project complexity increases across residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure developments, developers and project teams are increasingly looking beyond conventional project management systems towards technologies that can provide earlier visibility into risks, dependencies and potential deviations.
Speaking on the occasion, Argenio Antao, Chief Business Officer, Inkers Technology, said:“Construction has historically been an industry where enormous amounts of data are generated, but much of that information reaches decision-makers only after the opportunity to act has passed. This recognition is significant for us because it reflects a broader shift in the industry towards making construction more intelligent, predictable and outcome-oriented. At Inkers, our focus has always been on turning construction data into actionable intelligence that helps teams see risk earlier and make better decisions. With Kaël, we are taking that approach further by moving from simply managing projects to transforming outcomes.”
Inkers Technology is addressing this shift through Kaël, its AI-native construction intelligence platform. Kaël brings together fragmented information across project workflows to create a predictive intelligence layer that helps teams identify emerging risks, understand their potential impact and take action before issues translate into delays or cost escalations. The platform is designed to move project teams from retrospective reporting towards intelligence-led decision-making.
The platform works alongside Observance, Inkers' operational intelligence solution that uses computer vision, LiDAR and real-time analytics to create a live digital representation of construction sites. Together, Kaël and Observance connect what is happening on the ground with the decisions being taken across project teams and leadership, enabling greater visibility and control across project execution.
The recognition comes as Inkers continues to expand its focus on AI-led construction management and intelligence, with the company aiming to help developers, project management teams and construction organisations build with greater predictability, visibility and control.
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