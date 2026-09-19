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Himvana Announces Rs.50 First-Order Discount On Himalayan Nettle Tea
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Manali, Himachal Pradesh, September 18, 2026 - Himalayan herbal tea brand Himvana has announced a ₹50 discount for customers placing their first order of its Himalayan Nettle Tea, offering new customers an opportunity to explore a traditionally known Himalayan botanical as a caffeine-free herbal infusion.
The introductory offer applies to a customer's first eligible order of Himvana's Himalayan Nettle Tea. The initiative is intended to make it easier for consumers who are unfamiliar with nettle leaf tea to try the product and discover its distinctive herbal character.
Himvana's Himalayan Nettle Tea is made from the leaves of Urtica himalayensis, a nettle species associated with Himalayan regions. Unlike conventional teas made from Camellia sinensis, nettle leaf tea is a naturally caffeine-free herbal infusion.
Exploring Himalayan Nettle as an Herbal Tea
Nettle has a long history of traditional use in Himalayan communities. Once dried and prepared appropriately, nettle leaves can be used to make a mild herbal infusion with an earthy and plant-like flavour.
Himvana focuses on bringing this lesser-known Himalayan botanical into a convenient tea format. Its Himalayan Nettle Tea is available as tea bags, making preparation straightforward for consumers looking to include herbal infusions in their everyday routines.
The ₹50 first-order offer provides an introductory opportunity for customers to experience the tea without making a larger initial commitment.
“We wanted to create a simple introduction for people who have heard about Himalayan nettle tea but have never tried it,” said a Himvana spokesperson.“The ₹50 first-order discount gives new customers an opportunity to experience the flavour and character of Urtica himalayensis for themselves.”
A Caffeine-Free Alternative for Tea Drinkers
As interest in herbal beverages continues to expand, consumers are exploring ingredients beyond traditional black, green, and white teas. Himalayan nettle offers another option for those interested in caffeine-free herbal infusions.
Himvana presents its nettle tea primarily as a beverage and does not position it as a treatment or replacement for medical care. The company also encourages consumers to understand the botanical ingredients in the products they choose.
The Himalayan Nettle Tea can be prepared by steeping a tea bag in hot water for several minutes. It can be enjoyed on its own or adapted according to individual taste.
Offer Details
Under the new introductory promotion, new Himvana customers can receive ₹50 off their first eligible order of Himalayan Nettle Tea.
Customers can visit the Himvana website to view the product and check the applicable offer terms at the time of purchase. The availability and conditions of promotional offers may be subject to change.
The initiative is part of Himvana's broader effort to introduce Himalayan botanicals to consumers through accessible herbal beverage formats while providing information about the ingredients and their regional background.
About Himvana
Himvana is a Himalayan herbal beverage brand focused on introducing naturally inspired herbal teas and botanical infusions to modern consumers. The brand's range includes Himalayan nettle tea and blends featuring botanicals such as butterfly pea flower, hibiscus, chamomile, fruits, and spices.
Through its products and educational content, Himvana aims to create greater awareness of Himalayan botanicals and their place in contemporary herbal tea culture.
Media Contact:
Himvana
Manali, Himachal Pradesh, India
Website:
Email:...
The introductory offer applies to a customer's first eligible order of Himvana's Himalayan Nettle Tea. The initiative is intended to make it easier for consumers who are unfamiliar with nettle leaf tea to try the product and discover its distinctive herbal character.
Himvana's Himalayan Nettle Tea is made from the leaves of Urtica himalayensis, a nettle species associated with Himalayan regions. Unlike conventional teas made from Camellia sinensis, nettle leaf tea is a naturally caffeine-free herbal infusion.
Exploring Himalayan Nettle as an Herbal Tea
Nettle has a long history of traditional use in Himalayan communities. Once dried and prepared appropriately, nettle leaves can be used to make a mild herbal infusion with an earthy and plant-like flavour.
Himvana focuses on bringing this lesser-known Himalayan botanical into a convenient tea format. Its Himalayan Nettle Tea is available as tea bags, making preparation straightforward for consumers looking to include herbal infusions in their everyday routines.
The ₹50 first-order offer provides an introductory opportunity for customers to experience the tea without making a larger initial commitment.
“We wanted to create a simple introduction for people who have heard about Himalayan nettle tea but have never tried it,” said a Himvana spokesperson.“The ₹50 first-order discount gives new customers an opportunity to experience the flavour and character of Urtica himalayensis for themselves.”
A Caffeine-Free Alternative for Tea Drinkers
As interest in herbal beverages continues to expand, consumers are exploring ingredients beyond traditional black, green, and white teas. Himalayan nettle offers another option for those interested in caffeine-free herbal infusions.
Himvana presents its nettle tea primarily as a beverage and does not position it as a treatment or replacement for medical care. The company also encourages consumers to understand the botanical ingredients in the products they choose.
The Himalayan Nettle Tea can be prepared by steeping a tea bag in hot water for several minutes. It can be enjoyed on its own or adapted according to individual taste.
Offer Details
Under the new introductory promotion, new Himvana customers can receive ₹50 off their first eligible order of Himalayan Nettle Tea.
Customers can visit the Himvana website to view the product and check the applicable offer terms at the time of purchase. The availability and conditions of promotional offers may be subject to change.
The initiative is part of Himvana's broader effort to introduce Himalayan botanicals to consumers through accessible herbal beverage formats while providing information about the ingredients and their regional background.
About Himvana
Himvana is a Himalayan herbal beverage brand focused on introducing naturally inspired herbal teas and botanical infusions to modern consumers. The brand's range includes Himalayan nettle tea and blends featuring botanicals such as butterfly pea flower, hibiscus, chamomile, fruits, and spices.
Through its products and educational content, Himvana aims to create greater awareness of Himalayan botanicals and their place in contemporary herbal tea culture.
Media Contact:
Himvana
Manali, Himachal Pradesh, India
Website:
Email:...
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