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New-Age Creator Shashwat Paul Makes Media Debut, Bringing Meaningful Digital Content To Audiences
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India - Shashwat Paul is a Lifestyle Content Creator and social media influencer from Madhya Pradesh, India, with 39.3K followers on Instagram, who is now stepping into the world of media.
Adding another feather in his cap by allowing users to access a glimpse of his content, which includes lifestyle, Fitness, Gym and bike rides.
His Gym and fitness-type content is integral to his personal branding, and the bike ride gives him a
travel/mobility aspect and personal adventures to document. This has helped him connect to a lifestyle-based audience that has an affinity with bikes, fashion, and fitness.
Collaborations with brands form an important part of his creator journey – with the aim to incorporate product and experiential elements into content that is relevant to his life and audience. With the media debut, he is keen to spread his wings as his digital persona progresses beyond Instagram, through media coverage and collaborations.
"The content I create is just another version of my life, and I like sharing the real side of it and connecting with those who like to follow the ride. I want to keep on trying, be real & create the content that my audience will relate to," says Shashwat Paul.
As the creator economy grows in India, creators from different states are carving new possibilities for themselves by creating communities and defining their identity for themselves online. With a lifestyle-led content style and experience working on brand collaborations, this creator intends to deepen his roots in Madhya Pradesh and beyond. Social media is no longer simply a source of entertainment in a fast-growing creator economy. It's an avenue for new creators to establish personal brands, connect directly with fans, and partner with brands. His journey through the digital world embodies this shift to more lifestyle-oriented creator content and a more prominent digital presence.
Adding another feather in his cap by allowing users to access a glimpse of his content, which includes lifestyle, Fitness, Gym and bike rides.
His Gym and fitness-type content is integral to his personal branding, and the bike ride gives him a
travel/mobility aspect and personal adventures to document. This has helped him connect to a lifestyle-based audience that has an affinity with bikes, fashion, and fitness.
Collaborations with brands form an important part of his creator journey – with the aim to incorporate product and experiential elements into content that is relevant to his life and audience. With the media debut, he is keen to spread his wings as his digital persona progresses beyond Instagram, through media coverage and collaborations.
"The content I create is just another version of my life, and I like sharing the real side of it and connecting with those who like to follow the ride. I want to keep on trying, be real & create the content that my audience will relate to," says Shashwat Paul.
As the creator economy grows in India, creators from different states are carving new possibilities for themselves by creating communities and defining their identity for themselves online. With a lifestyle-led content style and experience working on brand collaborations, this creator intends to deepen his roots in Madhya Pradesh and beyond. Social media is no longer simply a source of entertainment in a fast-growing creator economy. It's an avenue for new creators to establish personal brands, connect directly with fans, and partner with brands. His journey through the digital world embodies this shift to more lifestyle-oriented creator content and a more prominent digital presence.
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