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Jeanologia Shows That Sustainability And Business Can Drive Progress Together
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Valencia, 17 September 2026: At Jeanologia, sustainability and business are part of the same strategy. For more than 30 years, the company has been developing technologies to reduce the environmental impact of the textile industry while progressively embedding environmental and social criteria into the way it operates. Its Sustainability Report 2025 sets out the results of these efforts and the priorities that will shape the company's next steps.
“Sustainability is not a destination or a department. It is a way of thinking, creating and acting. Real transformation only happens when sustainability and business progress together,” says Enrique Silla, founder and CEO of Jeanologia.
People and planet come first
This approach is built around a principle that the company sums up as“People and planet come first”. From an environmental perspective, this means taking on a dual responsibility: reducing the impact of its own operations while using innovation to help transform a resource-intensive textile industry.
In 2025, Jeanologia reduced its carbon footprint by 13.64%, bringing it down to 773.57 tonnes of CO2 equivalent, compared with 895.79 tonnes the previous year. But its contribution extends far beyond its own operations. The use of Jeanologia technologies in factories around the world prevented 21.52 million m3 of water from being polluted and 103.53 million kg of CO2from being emitted compared with traditional textile finishing processes.
The link between sustainability and business is also reflected in Jeanologia's first voluntary assessment of its activities against the EU Taxonomy. A total of 96.37% of its turnover, 84.43% of its CapEx and 34.96% of its OpEx are associated with activities aligned with this framework, primarily through their contribution to climate change mitigation and adaptation, as well as the transition to a circular economy.
Jeanologia's social responsibility also extends to people and the communities where it operates. Rather than focusing on one-off initiatives, the company supports social projects over the long term, building lasting relationships with the organisations it works with and applying the same philosophy of creating positive, lasting impact.
This vision is also reflected in Jeanologia's commitment to the United Nations Global Compact, which it joined in 2019, and its principles on human rights, labour, the environment and anti-corruption, alongside its contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals.
Measuring to keep improving
Measurement is another key part of Jeanologia's strategy: what cannot be measured cannot be improved.
In 2017, the company published its first Sustainability Report and pioneered an Environmental Profit and Loss Account to quantify the water savings and reductions in CO2 emissions achieved using its technologies. In 2019, it created a cross-functional Sustainability Committee and, in 2022, professionalised its reporting process in line with United Nations principles and GRI Standards.
The Sustainability Report 2025 marks another step in this journey, setting out priorities to improve the quality, consistency and traceability of emissions measurement, further reduce the company's operational impact, progressively increase visibility across its value chain and strengthen its resilience to climate change.
Jeanologia also aims to extend this same culture of measurement across the textile industry through EIM (Environmental Impact Measuring), the methodology it developed to measure the impact of textile processes objectively and consistently, giving brands and manufacturers a common framework to measure, compare and improve their performance.
In 2025, Jeanologia published its second EIM report, based on more than 100,000 real-world processes from 359 manufacturers across more than 40 countries. The scale of the sample provides a data-driven picture of the environmental impact of the global denim industry. Jeanologia continues to strengthen EIM as an independent unit, allocating more resources to the development of what has become a global benchmark for measuring the industry's environmental impact.
The Sustainability Report 2025 is therefore more than a review of what has been achieved. It also sets out a roadmap for the future, reflecting an approach to business in which commercial success, people and the planet are part of the same commitment: to measure, improve and create positive impact.
“Sustainability is not a destination or a department. It is a way of thinking, creating and acting. Real transformation only happens when sustainability and business progress together,” says Enrique Silla, founder and CEO of Jeanologia.
People and planet come first
This approach is built around a principle that the company sums up as“People and planet come first”. From an environmental perspective, this means taking on a dual responsibility: reducing the impact of its own operations while using innovation to help transform a resource-intensive textile industry.
In 2025, Jeanologia reduced its carbon footprint by 13.64%, bringing it down to 773.57 tonnes of CO2 equivalent, compared with 895.79 tonnes the previous year. But its contribution extends far beyond its own operations. The use of Jeanologia technologies in factories around the world prevented 21.52 million m3 of water from being polluted and 103.53 million kg of CO2from being emitted compared with traditional textile finishing processes.
The link between sustainability and business is also reflected in Jeanologia's first voluntary assessment of its activities against the EU Taxonomy. A total of 96.37% of its turnover, 84.43% of its CapEx and 34.96% of its OpEx are associated with activities aligned with this framework, primarily through their contribution to climate change mitigation and adaptation, as well as the transition to a circular economy.
Jeanologia's social responsibility also extends to people and the communities where it operates. Rather than focusing on one-off initiatives, the company supports social projects over the long term, building lasting relationships with the organisations it works with and applying the same philosophy of creating positive, lasting impact.
This vision is also reflected in Jeanologia's commitment to the United Nations Global Compact, which it joined in 2019, and its principles on human rights, labour, the environment and anti-corruption, alongside its contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals.
Measuring to keep improving
Measurement is another key part of Jeanologia's strategy: what cannot be measured cannot be improved.
In 2017, the company published its first Sustainability Report and pioneered an Environmental Profit and Loss Account to quantify the water savings and reductions in CO2 emissions achieved using its technologies. In 2019, it created a cross-functional Sustainability Committee and, in 2022, professionalised its reporting process in line with United Nations principles and GRI Standards.
The Sustainability Report 2025 marks another step in this journey, setting out priorities to improve the quality, consistency and traceability of emissions measurement, further reduce the company's operational impact, progressively increase visibility across its value chain and strengthen its resilience to climate change.
Jeanologia also aims to extend this same culture of measurement across the textile industry through EIM (Environmental Impact Measuring), the methodology it developed to measure the impact of textile processes objectively and consistently, giving brands and manufacturers a common framework to measure, compare and improve their performance.
In 2025, Jeanologia published its second EIM report, based on more than 100,000 real-world processes from 359 manufacturers across more than 40 countries. The scale of the sample provides a data-driven picture of the environmental impact of the global denim industry. Jeanologia continues to strengthen EIM as an independent unit, allocating more resources to the development of what has become a global benchmark for measuring the industry's environmental impact.
The Sustainability Report 2025 is therefore more than a review of what has been achieved. It also sets out a roadmap for the future, reflecting an approach to business in which commercial success, people and the planet are part of the same commitment: to measure, improve and create positive impact.
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