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Fabled India Games Launches LAVA, A Top Free On-Device AI Voice Assistant Chrome Extension For Students And Seniors..
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Recent advancements in edge computing have initiated a major architectural shift in artificial intelligence, moving away from centralized cloud datacenters toward client side execution. The native deployment of compact LLM large language models directly within web browsers now allows local machines to process complex natural language processing tasks entirely on-device. This technological progression solves critical industry bottlenecks regarding cloud server latency, high API computing expenses, and growing consumer data vulnerability risks.
At the forefront of utilizing this infrastructure is Game Studio from Canada, Fabled India Games, which has introduced a specialized system designed to serve as a top free 100% private AI voice assistant Chrome extension. Dubbed LAVA, Local AI Voice Assistant, the application operates entirely within the Google Chrome web browser, with native Gemini Nano framework built into Google Chrome. By utilizing decentralized edge processing, the software establishes a highly accessible, voice-driven interface tailored specifically for student and senior citizen demographics without requiring data transmission to external networks, so no backend server ai processing on your data, no API or token cost to user, hence unlimited usage. The chrome extension is completely free and works surprisingly fast for an on-device ai based extension. It even has support for 15 languages including many Indian languages full voiced.
Traditional cloud-dependent AI tools introduce severe barriers for vulnerable web users, particularly around text-heavy layout navigation and aggressive data logging protocols. Older demographics frequently report security apprehensions when uploading personal audio queries to corporate cloud servers, while learners face strict monetization walls and token caps during academic research. By shifting the entire pipeline to the local machine, the developer has removed these mechanical hurdles entirely, offering an unrestricted workspace safe from third-party data monetization.
The extension integrates local speech-to-text and text-to-speech technology to construct an organic, hands-free conversational loop across 15 global languages. For educational applications, it features pre-configured "Playbooks" optimized for automated topic simplification, study guide generation, and hands-free STEM learning assistance. According to technical document data hosted at fabledindia, the system runs with absolute zero-telemetry enforcement, guaranteeing that no user metrics, input histories, or voice fingerprints are ever harvested or monitored. And is privacy focused and uses AI OWASP and NIST cybersecurity standards.
By running entirely on localized hardware, the software sidesteps the backend infrastructure expenses that typically force developers to mandate sign-up walls, subscriptions and paid tiers. The release reflects an emerging trend in ai design, where consumer data sovereignty is protected through open-access local utilities. Extended developer notes are available at fabledindia, and the installation package is freely provided for public evaluation on the Chrome Web Store.
At the forefront of utilizing this infrastructure is Game Studio from Canada, Fabled India Games, which has introduced a specialized system designed to serve as a top free 100% private AI voice assistant Chrome extension. Dubbed LAVA, Local AI Voice Assistant, the application operates entirely within the Google Chrome web browser, with native Gemini Nano framework built into Google Chrome. By utilizing decentralized edge processing, the software establishes a highly accessible, voice-driven interface tailored specifically for student and senior citizen demographics without requiring data transmission to external networks, so no backend server ai processing on your data, no API or token cost to user, hence unlimited usage. The chrome extension is completely free and works surprisingly fast for an on-device ai based extension. It even has support for 15 languages including many Indian languages full voiced.
Traditional cloud-dependent AI tools introduce severe barriers for vulnerable web users, particularly around text-heavy layout navigation and aggressive data logging protocols. Older demographics frequently report security apprehensions when uploading personal audio queries to corporate cloud servers, while learners face strict monetization walls and token caps during academic research. By shifting the entire pipeline to the local machine, the developer has removed these mechanical hurdles entirely, offering an unrestricted workspace safe from third-party data monetization.
The extension integrates local speech-to-text and text-to-speech technology to construct an organic, hands-free conversational loop across 15 global languages. For educational applications, it features pre-configured "Playbooks" optimized for automated topic simplification, study guide generation, and hands-free STEM learning assistance. According to technical document data hosted at fabledindia, the system runs with absolute zero-telemetry enforcement, guaranteeing that no user metrics, input histories, or voice fingerprints are ever harvested or monitored. And is privacy focused and uses AI OWASP and NIST cybersecurity standards.
By running entirely on localized hardware, the software sidesteps the backend infrastructure expenses that typically force developers to mandate sign-up walls, subscriptions and paid tiers. The release reflects an emerging trend in ai design, where consumer data sovereignty is protected through open-access local utilities. Extended developer notes are available at fabledindia, and the installation package is freely provided for public evaluation on the Chrome Web Store.
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