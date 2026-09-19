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Dr. Sandeep Marwah Officiates Installation Ceremony Of Rotary Club Of Kashipur Corbett
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kashipur, Uttarakhand: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City, Chancellor of AAFT University, and President of Rotary E Club of Winter Haven, officiated the Installation Ceremony of the Rotary Club of Kashipur Corbett, Uttarakhand, marking the beginning of a new Rotary year dedicated to service, leadership, and community development.
The ceremony was held in the gracious presence of President Rtn. Dr. Ravi Sahota, District Governor Rtn. Rajan Tripathi, and Charter President Rtn. Anil Ghai, along with distinguished Rotarians and members of the club.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah formally installed the new team and congratulated the office-bearers on taking up their responsibilities. He expressed confidence that the new leadership would carry forward the proud traditions of Rotary and undertake meaningful initiatives for the benefit of society.
Addressing the members, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said,“Rotary is one of the largest and most respected service organisations in the world because it has transformed the spirit of service into a global movement. Leadership in Rotary is not about position or authority; it is about responsibility, commitment and the ability to create a positive difference in the lives of others.”
He further stated,“The Rotary motto, 'Service Above Self,' should become a way of life. Every Rotarian has the opportunity to become an ambassador of peace, goodwill and humanity. I urge the new team of Rotary Club of Kashipur Corbett to work together with dedication, innovation and compassion, particularly in the areas of education, healthcare, environment, youth empowerment and community development.”
Dr. Marwah also highlighted the importance of collaboration among Rotary clubs across India and the world, saying that collective action can create a much greater social impact.
The newly installed team thanked Dr. Sandeep Marwah for officiating the ceremony and for his inspiring words and guidance. The members reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Rotary's programmes and undertaking impactful projects during the year.
The ceremony concluded with best wishes for a successful, meaningful and impactful Rotary year, guided by the timeless principle of“Service Above Self.”
The ceremony was held in the gracious presence of President Rtn. Dr. Ravi Sahota, District Governor Rtn. Rajan Tripathi, and Charter President Rtn. Anil Ghai, along with distinguished Rotarians and members of the club.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah formally installed the new team and congratulated the office-bearers on taking up their responsibilities. He expressed confidence that the new leadership would carry forward the proud traditions of Rotary and undertake meaningful initiatives for the benefit of society.
Addressing the members, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said,“Rotary is one of the largest and most respected service organisations in the world because it has transformed the spirit of service into a global movement. Leadership in Rotary is not about position or authority; it is about responsibility, commitment and the ability to create a positive difference in the lives of others.”
He further stated,“The Rotary motto, 'Service Above Self,' should become a way of life. Every Rotarian has the opportunity to become an ambassador of peace, goodwill and humanity. I urge the new team of Rotary Club of Kashipur Corbett to work together with dedication, innovation and compassion, particularly in the areas of education, healthcare, environment, youth empowerment and community development.”
Dr. Marwah also highlighted the importance of collaboration among Rotary clubs across India and the world, saying that collective action can create a much greater social impact.
The newly installed team thanked Dr. Sandeep Marwah for officiating the ceremony and for his inspiring words and guidance. The members reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Rotary's programmes and undertaking impactful projects during the year.
The ceremony concluded with best wishes for a successful, meaningful and impactful Rotary year, guided by the timeless principle of“Service Above Self.”
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