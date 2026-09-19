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AAFT Organises Special Session On“Cyber Crimes Can Be Prevented With Spiritual Awareness”
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) in association with Rotary E Club of Winter Haven organised a special awareness session on“Cyber Crimes Can Be Prevented with Spiritual Awareness”, bringing together technology, cybersecurity and spiritual wellness to sensitise students about the growing challenges of the digital world.
The session featured Prof. Amit Dubey, Global Cyber Security Expert and Author, and Dr. Meena Mahajan, Spiritual Wellness Expert, who interacted extensively with the students and addressed their questions on cyber safety, digital responsibility, emotional balance and mindful use of technology. The programme was also attended by Tarun Singhal and Anil Ghai, along with faculty members and students of AAFT.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Amit Dubey said,“Cybercrime is no longer limited to technology; it is increasingly connected with human behaviour, emotions and awareness. The best cybersecurity begins with an alert and responsible individual. Students must learn to identify suspicious links, protect their personal information, use strong passwords and think before they click, share or trust anything online.” He further explained that cybercriminals often exploit human emotions such as fear, greed, curiosity and urgency. Developing awareness and self-control can therefore become an important layer of digital protection.
Dr. Meena Mahajan, while speaking on spiritual wellness, said,“Spiritual awareness teaches us mindfulness, self-discipline and the ability to pause before taking an action. In the digital age, these qualities are extremely important. When we are mentally calm and aware, we are less likely to become victims of manipulation, impulsive decisions and online deception.” She emphasised that technology should be used as a tool for growth and knowledge rather than allowing it to control one's thoughts, emotions and behaviour.
Addressing the students, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City and Chancellor of AAFT University, said,“Technology has transformed the world, but technology without responsibility can also create serious challenges. Cybersecurity and spiritual awareness may appear to belong to two different worlds, but both ultimately focus on one important principle-awareness. An aware mind is the first line of defence.”
Dr. Marwah further added,“AAFT believes in educating students not only for professional excellence but also for responsible citizenship. Our young people are the creators and users of tomorrow's digital world. They must be technologically skilled, ethically conscious and mentally strong.”
The session concluded with an engaging question-and-answer interaction, during which students raised questions about online fraud, social media safety, cyberbullying, digital privacy, artificial intelligence, phishing and maintaining mental well-being in an increasingly connected world.
The programme provided students with a unique opportunity to understand cybersecurity from both technological and human perspectives, reinforcing the message that awareness, discipline and responsible digital behaviour can play a vital role in preventing cybercrime.
The session featured Prof. Amit Dubey, Global Cyber Security Expert and Author, and Dr. Meena Mahajan, Spiritual Wellness Expert, who interacted extensively with the students and addressed their questions on cyber safety, digital responsibility, emotional balance and mindful use of technology. The programme was also attended by Tarun Singhal and Anil Ghai, along with faculty members and students of AAFT.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Amit Dubey said,“Cybercrime is no longer limited to technology; it is increasingly connected with human behaviour, emotions and awareness. The best cybersecurity begins with an alert and responsible individual. Students must learn to identify suspicious links, protect their personal information, use strong passwords and think before they click, share or trust anything online.” He further explained that cybercriminals often exploit human emotions such as fear, greed, curiosity and urgency. Developing awareness and self-control can therefore become an important layer of digital protection.
Dr. Meena Mahajan, while speaking on spiritual wellness, said,“Spiritual awareness teaches us mindfulness, self-discipline and the ability to pause before taking an action. In the digital age, these qualities are extremely important. When we are mentally calm and aware, we are less likely to become victims of manipulation, impulsive decisions and online deception.” She emphasised that technology should be used as a tool for growth and knowledge rather than allowing it to control one's thoughts, emotions and behaviour.
Addressing the students, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City and Chancellor of AAFT University, said,“Technology has transformed the world, but technology without responsibility can also create serious challenges. Cybersecurity and spiritual awareness may appear to belong to two different worlds, but both ultimately focus on one important principle-awareness. An aware mind is the first line of defence.”
Dr. Marwah further added,“AAFT believes in educating students not only for professional excellence but also for responsible citizenship. Our young people are the creators and users of tomorrow's digital world. They must be technologically skilled, ethically conscious and mentally strong.”
The session concluded with an engaging question-and-answer interaction, during which students raised questions about online fraud, social media safety, cyberbullying, digital privacy, artificial intelligence, phishing and maintaining mental well-being in an increasingly connected world.
The programme provided students with a unique opportunity to understand cybersecurity from both technological and human perspectives, reinforcing the message that awareness, discipline and responsible digital behaviour can play a vital role in preventing cybercrime.
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