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Dr. Nikunj Vaghasiya And GIAT Expand Practical AI Education Through No-Code And Automation Training
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dr. Nikunj Vaghasiya and Gujarat Institute of AI & Technology Expand Practical AI Education Through No-Code and Automation Training
Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India - Gujarat Institute of AI & Technology (GIAT), under the leadership of Dr. Nikunj Vaghasiya, is advancing its focus on practical artificial intelligence and automation education through accessible learning initiatives for students, professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs.
As artificial intelligence continues to influence technology, business and education, GIAT aims to help learners understand and apply AI through practical learning, no-code and low-code technologies, and automation workflows.
Dr. Nikunj Vaghasiya is associated with artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, education and technology initiatives, with a focus on making emerging technologies more accessible and practical for learners and young professionals.
GIAT's approach emphasizes practical learning and real-world applications. The institute's focus includes artificial intelligence, automation, no-code technologies, low-code platforms and emerging digital technologies.
Through its educational initiatives, GIAT aims to help learners explore how AI and automation can be applied to productivity, digital workflows, business processes, content workflows, customer engagement and entrepreneurship.
The institute also seeks to encourage technology entrepreneurship and practical experimentation with modern AI tools among students and professionals from diverse educational backgrounds.
Dr. Nikunj Vaghasiya and GIAT are working toward increasing awareness of practical AI education and helping learners develop technology skills relevant to an increasingly AI-driven digital environment.
About Gujarat Institute of AI & Technology
Gujarat Institute of AI & Technology (GIAT) is an education-focused initiative working in artificial intelligence, automation and emerging digital technologies. GIAT focuses on practical and accessible technology education, with an emphasis on no-code, low-code and real-world applications of AI.
For more information, visit
Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India - Gujarat Institute of AI & Technology (GIAT), under the leadership of Dr. Nikunj Vaghasiya, is advancing its focus on practical artificial intelligence and automation education through accessible learning initiatives for students, professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs.
As artificial intelligence continues to influence technology, business and education, GIAT aims to help learners understand and apply AI through practical learning, no-code and low-code technologies, and automation workflows.
Dr. Nikunj Vaghasiya is associated with artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, education and technology initiatives, with a focus on making emerging technologies more accessible and practical for learners and young professionals.
GIAT's approach emphasizes practical learning and real-world applications. The institute's focus includes artificial intelligence, automation, no-code technologies, low-code platforms and emerging digital technologies.
Through its educational initiatives, GIAT aims to help learners explore how AI and automation can be applied to productivity, digital workflows, business processes, content workflows, customer engagement and entrepreneurship.
The institute also seeks to encourage technology entrepreneurship and practical experimentation with modern AI tools among students and professionals from diverse educational backgrounds.
Dr. Nikunj Vaghasiya and GIAT are working toward increasing awareness of practical AI education and helping learners develop technology skills relevant to an increasingly AI-driven digital environment.
About Gujarat Institute of AI & Technology
Gujarat Institute of AI & Technology (GIAT) is an education-focused initiative working in artificial intelligence, automation and emerging digital technologies. GIAT focuses on practical and accessible technology education, with an emphasis on no-code, low-code and real-world applications of AI.
For more information, visit
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