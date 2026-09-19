Smaller Is The New Bigger: Goldbro Timepieces On Why Compact Watches Are Dominating Demand In 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 17, 2026 1:38 am - After a decade of oversized cases, collectors are embracing 36mm-and-under watches - and the data shows they're outperforming the market. Las Vegas curator Aaron Klausman explains the shift

LAS VEGAS - For more than a decade, bigger was better in the watch world, with cases swelling to 42mm, 44mm, and beyond. In 2026, that trend has decisively reversed, and Goldbro Timepieces is helping buyers understand one of the most significant style shifts in modern collecting: the return of the smaller watch.

"The oversized era is over," said Aaron Klausman, CEO of Goldbro Timepieces. "Collectors are gravitating toward more compact, more elegant, more wearable watches, often 36 millimeters or smaller. What was once considered a 'small' watch is now exactly what the most discerning buyers want. It's one of the clearest and most important trends we're seeing."

The Data Backs It Up

This isn't merely an aesthetic preference, it's showing up in the market. Industry tracking has found that smaller watches are among the strongest performers on the secondary market, even as many hyped, oversized models have softened. In one closely watched index, some of the top-performing watches over recent periods have been compact pieces, with demand rising specifically because they capture the twin trends toward discreet luxury and smaller sizing.

Classic examples tell the story: a 36mm Omega Seamaster and the petite Cartier Santos Galbée, at just 28mm, have both gained favor precisely because their proportions speak to what today's collectors want. When smaller watches outperform in hard transaction data, it signals a genuine, durable shift rather than a passing fad.

Why the Shift Is Happening

Klausman points to several converging forces. The first is a broad move toward understated, discreet luxury, the same "quiet luxury" sensibility reshaping fashion. A smaller watch is inherently more subtle, signaling taste rather than shouting for attention.

The second is versatility. Compact watches slip easily under a cuff, pair effortlessly with any outfit, and transition seamlessly from professional to formal to casual settings. The third is a renewed appreciation for classic, vintage-inspired proportions, many of the most revered watches in history were 34mm to 36mm, and collectors are rediscovering the elegance of those dimensions.

"For years, people bought big because big felt important," Klausman explained. "Now the thinking has flipped. A beautifully proportioned 36mm watch reads as confident and refined, someone who knows watches. Taste has moved toward elegance and wearability over sheer wrist presence."

A Trend That Welcomes Everyone

Klausman notes that the shift toward smaller sizes has also helped broaden the market. "Smaller, more versatile proportions appeal across the board, to longtime collectors refining their taste, to people with smaller wrists who were underserved by the oversized era, and to the growing number of buyers who simply want an elegant everyday watch," he said. "It's a more inclusive moment, and that's a healthy thing for the hobby."

He adds that the trend dovetails with the rising popularity of neo-vintage watches from the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s, an era when more modest case sizes were the norm, offering collectors a rich hunting ground of characterful, appropriately sized pieces.

How to Buy Into the Trend Wisely

As always, Klausman emphasizes discipline over hype. "A watch being smaller doesn't automatically make it a good buy," he said. "The fundamentals never change. Choose the specific reference you love, in excellent original condition, at a price grounded in real completed-sale data. And whatever the size, the most important number is how it wears on your wrist, not what's fashionable this year."

Because compact and neo-vintage pieces increasingly draw collector attention, Klausman stresses that authentication and originality matter as much as ever. "The more demand a category attracts, the more altered and misrepresented watches appear," he said. "With any purchase, we verify the watch itself, at the movement level, and confirm every component is correct. That never changes, whatever the trend."

That commitment, Klausman says, is the constant beneath every shift in fashion. "Trends will keep moving, big to small and back again. Our job is to help you buy the right watch, the right way, at a fair price, and know it's genuine. Our job isn't to sell you a watch, it's to earn your trust. That's been our standard since 1895."

As the market embraces smaller, more elegant proportions, Goldbro Timepieces encourages collectors to find the size and style that genuinely suits them, and to buy with the knowledge, patience, and authentication that define a purchase never regretted.

About Goldbro Timepieces

Goldbro Timepieces is a Las Vegas–based curator of premium pre-owned and unworn Swiss watches, continuing a family legacy dating to 1895. The company buys, sells, trades, sources, and restores fine timepieces and operates as an independent curator and reseller - not an authorized dealer for any brand mentioned.